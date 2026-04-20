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    Ripple Reveals Plan to Make XRP Ledger 'Quantum-Proof' by 2028

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 16:58
    Ripple has unveiled a comprehensive four-phase roadmap designed to make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) fully quantum-resistant by 2028.
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    Ripple Reveals Plan to Make XRP Ledger 'Quantum-Proof' by 2028
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    Ripple has introduced a multi-phase architectural roadmap that is meant to secure the XRP Ledger against next-generation cryptographic attacks.

    The San Francisco-headquartered company is taking proactive steps to future-proof the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 

    The network’s developers have introduced a multi-year roadmap targeting full "post-quantum readiness" by 2028.

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    "Harvest now, decrypt later" 

    Google Quantum AI has jolted the cryptocurrency industry into action with its disturbing research, which has shed light on the vulnerabilities of blockchain infrastructure. 

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    Sufficiently advanced quantum computers will gain the ability to break cryptographic algorithms faster than initially expected. 

    Of course, it should be noted that XRPL user assets are not at immediate risk today. However, there is a subtle but critical vulnerability known as "harvest now, decrypt later," which Ripple engineers have warned about. 

    Bad actors can continuously scrape and store publicly visible cryptographic data from blockchains today. They can then hold this data until quantum hardware matures enough to crack the encryption. 

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    XRPL’s advantage 

    XRPL can stand out among many blockchains due to the fact that it has protocol-native building blocks for a post-quantum transition. 

    XRPL allows users to transition away from potentially vulnerable keys over time without needing to abandon their underlying accounts. 

    The ledger enables the deterministic derivation of new keys, which makes it possible for users to generate new key material. 

    The roadmap 

    Ripple has come up with a four-phase post-quantum rollout. The first phase will focus on post-quantum recovery. The network is exploring post-quantum zero-knowledge proofs to allow users to safely prove ownership and migrate funds even in a compromised environment.

    During the proactive experimentation phase, the team is testing algorithms recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and building proof-of-concept custody wallets.

    The second half will focus on moving from theory to practice with the initial migration. The team will also explore post-quantum primitives for zero-knowledge proofs to advance privacy for tokenization use cases. Full network transition is expected to happen in 2028. 

    #Ripple News #XRP Ledger #Quantum Computing
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