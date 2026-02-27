Ripple Mints 20 Million RLUSD on Ethereum to Bolster Stablecoin Liquidity

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In recent hours, Ripple has minted 20 million RLUSD, increasing the Ripple USD stablecoin supply on the Ethereum blockchain.

Advertisement

According to the Ripple stablecoin tracker, 20,000,000 RLUSD were minted at the RLUSD Treasury while supplying the Ethereum blockchain transaction hash.

This follows recent minting and burn transactions this week on the Ethereum blockchain. On Feb. 25, 1,650,000 RLUSD were burned at the RLUSD Treasury; 5,000,236 RLUSD and 4,758,000 RLUSD were minted at the RLUSD Treasury, all on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick, Türkiye is leading crypto adoption in MENA and ranking among the highest globally.

Advertisement

Given this trend, it is anticipated that stablecoins like RLUSD will play a vital role as a stable USD alternative amid lira volatility, supporting cross-border payments and financial resilience.

Merrick indicated that Ripple was already working with a number of financial institutions there and extremely bullish on the continued growth, along with its position on the market across the board.

Advertisement

Ripple unveils distributed funding model for XRP Ledger in 2026

Within the last 10 years, Ripple has invested billions of dollars to support the growth of the XRP Ledger and broader digital asset infrastructure. In a recent report, Ripple shared that since 2017, more than $550 million of that has been deployed directly into XRPL ecosystem initiatives, including non-equity grants, builder incentives, strategic partnerships and growth programs.

Since 2021, these efforts have included hackathons, builder bounties, XRPL Grants and the XRPL Accelerator, supporting nearly 200 projects worldwide across developer infrastructure, payments, DeFi, tokenization, AI, gaming, e-commerce, carbon markets and enterprise financial applications.

Based on past precedents, much of the XRP Ledger ecosystem funding has flowed through Ripple-supported initiatives such as XRPL Grants.

While those programs remain important, Ripple stated that 2026 will mark a shift toward a more distributed model, where independent organizations, regional hubs, venture partners and community-led initiatives play a larger role in supporting builders.