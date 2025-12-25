Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Leads Launch of 'JFIIP'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 25/12/2025 - 15:32
    The initiative aims to bridge the chasm between traditional finance and Web3.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Leads Launch of 'JFIIP'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ) and Web3 Salon have launched the JFIIP initiative in collaboration with Ripple Labs and major Japanese financial corporations.

    This is an accelerator program that is meant to fund Japanese startups that are building "compliant" financial solutions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

    The main goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3 while developing of institutional-grade blockchain solutions. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Briefly Hits Abnormal $24,111 on Binance, -26% for XRP: New Death Cross Price Prediction, Cardano (ADA) Has Bullish Chance for January
    Ripple Could Have Sold as Much XRP as It Wanted, CTO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Ethereum's (ETH) Christmas Be Bullish? Bitcoin (BTC) Hides Its Real Power, Did XRP Just End 160-Day Bloodbath?
    Race to $5,000: Gold Takes Massive Lead Over ETH

    Unlike general crypto hackathons, this program focuses strictly on "compliant finance."

    Advertisement

    It targets startups that can build tools useful for actual banks and financial institutions, moving beyond speculative trading use cases.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/08/2025 - 05:18
    XRP Can Now Be Earned Through Credit Card Points in Japan
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The key focus areas include leveraging Ripple’s payment infrastructure (including RLUSD), tokenizing physical assets (real estate, bonds, commodities), and credit infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    Heavy-hitters 

    The significance of this program lies in the list of "Strategic Corporate Partners." The list of strategic corporate partners includes Mizuho Bank, SMBC Nikko Securities (two megabanks), as well as Securitize Japan, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), and HIRAC FUND, a venture capital fund focused on digital innovation.

    Benefits for startups 

    For startups, the immediate capital is modest (a grant of roughly $10,000 or 1.55 million JPY). But in the world of enterprise sales, the cash is secondary. The real alpha is the access: a priority fast-track to Ripple’s massive global grant pool and, more importantly, direct mentorship from the most important bankers. 

    Why Japan?

    The announcement shows that Japan has a uniquely favorable environment for this program for two reasons. Unlike the US, Japan has established clear rules for crypto assets, stablecoins, and tokenized securities. Japanese institutions of the likes of Mizuho and SMBC are actively seeking blockchain solutions to modernize their infrastructure.

    By funding startups to build on XRPL, Ripple ensures there are actual apps and use cases for the ledger beyond just sending XRP.

    Partnering with Mizuho and SMBC shows that major Japanese banks are specifically looking at the XRP Ledger for their future infrastructure needs (RWAs and payments).

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu Rockets 505% in Burn Rate on Christmas: SHIB Price Reaction Unveiled
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 14:46
    Adam Back Kills Bitcoin Quantum Threat With New Taproot Showcase
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:32
    Ripple Leads Launch of 'JFIIP'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu Rockets 505% in Burn Rate on Christmas: SHIB Price Reaction Unveiled
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 14:46
    Adam Back Kills Bitcoin Quantum Threat With New Taproot Showcase
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD