Ripple Labs Achieves Major License in Luxembourg

Ripple Labs has officially been approved to operate as a regulated financial institution in Luxembourg. The country’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) — the financial regulator — has granted Ripple a full Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.

Ripple gains passport rights across EU

The development is significant as it implies that Ripple has met all regulatory requirements and can now legally provide certain financial services across the European Union.

Notably, an EMI license allows a company to issue and manage electronic money, and to facilitate payments and transfers. Hence, with Luxembourg's CSSF license, Ripple now has the approval to operate across all EU countries without needing to apply for a license in each one.

The license further expands Ripple’s reach, which currently has over 75 regulatory licenses across the globe. It places Ripple a step ahead of other crypto firms that are still struggling to meet regulatory standards in different countries.

Ripple’s Managing Director, UK & Europe, Cassie Craddock, noted that the firm’s presence at the heart of European finance with the EMI license is a transformative milestone.

"Europe has always been a strategic priority for us…We are now better positioned than ever to help European businesses transition into a more efficient, digital-first financial era," Craddock stated.

Interestingly, with this license, European institutions can now use Ripple payments under a clear regulatory framework. It effectively removes compliance risks for banks and fintechs. This could have a bullish impact on XRP, which is a bridge asset for on-demand liquidity.

With more institutions transacting with XRP, the transaction flow could increase utility demand for XRP. Such a demand could positively impact the price outlook of the coin. As of press time, XRP is exchanging hands for $1.59, which is a 4.34% decline in the last 24 hours.

The trading volume has also plunged by 17.76% to $5.34 billion as selling pressure increased in the last couple of days. However, increased demand from institutions in the EU could cause a reversal.

Could institutional adoption in Europe improve XRP price outlook?

XRP has been facing challenges in both price and volume on the crypto market. In the last 48 hours, XRP had skyrocketed by 74% . Despite the spike in volume, the asset suffered over $40 million in liquidations as the price continued to decline.

This liquidation increased selling pressure and volatility concerns on the crypto market.