AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Effect? Strange $67,520,603 XRP Transfer Leaves BitGet

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 9:24
    A sudden $67.52 million XRP transfer out of BitGet has fueled scrutiny across the market, landing just days after a $19 billion wipeout left traders hypersensitive to every large on-chain move.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Effect? Strange $67,520,603 XRP Transfer Leaves BitGet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    transfer of 29,324,207 XRP, worth $67.52 million, was recorded leaving BitGet and moving into what trackers first called an unknown wallet, which got people's attention after last week's Black Friday crash. 

    Advertisement

    That crash made billions of dollars, about $19 billion to be exact, disappear from the market, and led to some of the biggest liquidations we have seen this year, wiping out leveraged positions across exchanges and leaving traders watching every large on-chain movement with more suspicion than usual.

    Community monitors like "@XRPwallets" later figured out that the address was part of BitGet Global's infrastructure, but the label did not really stop people talking because, right now, even normal internal flows are seen as signs of changing liquidity. 

    Advertisement

    With XRP still recovering from brutal dips, the fact that such a large transfer happened makes one wonder about exchange positioning and whether major holders are exchanging how much they are exposed at a key point for how people feel.

    Ripple effect

    With XRP, in particular, where volumes and open interest are still low after forced liquidations, large transfers are adding to the cautious outlook, strengthening the sense that market depth has not fully returned and that any significant move across exchange wallets could put pressure on price action.

    Basically, this is the ripple effect now shaping perception: transactions broadcast on-chain do not just stay operational details — they become immediate input for traders looking for direction. And when the memory of a $19 billion wipeout is still fresh, every movement of tens of millions in tokens risks being read as more than just business as usual.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 9:50
    Shiba Inu Adds One Zero in Epic Price Crash, SHIB Team Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 17, 2025 - 8:37
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 9:50
    Shiba Inu Adds One Zero in Epic Price Crash, SHIB Team Reacts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 9:24
    Ripple Effect? Strange $67,520,603 XRP Transfer Leaves BitGet
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 17, 2025 - 8:37
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all