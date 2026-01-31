AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 31/01/2026 - 10:00
    Ripple was mentioned in the newly released Epstein files. The former Ripple CTO has addressed claims linking Ripple, Stellar and XRP to Epstein.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An online discussion involving members of the XRP community prompted a public response from Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer Emeritus David Schwartz, who addressed claims circulating on X that attempted to link Ripple and Stellar to Jeffrey Epstein.

    Advertisement

    On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of new files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

    The exchange began when X user Cobb shared a screenshot from one of the emails to Epstein, suggesting that Ripple and Stellar are in the Epstein files, a claim that quickly drew attention within crypto circles.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    Scaramucci: ‘Get Ready’ as Bitcoin Firms Against Falling Gold

    Another user, JT Marlin XRP Financial, tagged Schwartz and asked whether the matter was covered by a non-disclosure agreement and if he could provide further clarification.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz responded directly, stating that he is not aware of any connections between Jeffrey Epstein and Ripple, XRP, or Stellar. He added that he knows of no evidence suggesting that anyone at Ripple or Stellar ever met Epstein or individuals closely associated with him.

    Schwartz also acknowledged that there are indirect links between Epstein and some individuals connected to Bitcoin, but noted that such connections are not unusual given Epstein’s proximity to extremely wealthy figures across various industries.

    Advertisement

    Ripple and PayPal: The "non-profit" controversy

    The conversation later shifted toward Ripple’s long-standing business structure and regulatory scrutiny. JT Marlin questioned whether these issues were connected to Ripple’s past tensions with payment platforms such as PayPal, and why Ripple, as a for-profit company, faced more criticism than Stellar, which adopted a non-profit structure.

    In response, Schwartz reflected on early internal discussions at Ripple, explaining that he had been strongly opposed to pursuing a non-profit model at the time. He said he felt that creating a non-profit organization whose success was closely tied to private financial gains would have been misleading and potentially unlawful.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/17/2026 - 10:23
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Issues Scam Alert on Copy Trading, What's Real Risk?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Schwartz likened the idea to a large corporation creating a non-profit entity to promote its own commercial interests.

    Schwartz later clarified that his views have evolved, emphasizing that these discussions took place well before regulators began debating whether cryptocurrencies could be classified as securities, and before initial coin offerings became widespread.

    He also noted that, at the time, few people anticipated that simply distributing the majority of a cryptocurrency’s supply could generate tens of billions of dollars in value.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XLM #Stellar #PayPal
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 6:00
    $2 XRP in February Not Just a Dream as Bears Become Worryingly Safe in 'Crypto Winter'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 3:00
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 6:00
    $2 XRP in February Not Just a Dream as Bears Become Worryingly Safe in 'Crypto Winter'
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 3:00
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 30, 2026 - 22:07
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 6:00
    $2 XRP in February Not Just a Dream as Bears Become Worryingly Safe in 'Crypto Winter'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 3:00
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all