AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO on Crypto Market Structure Bill: 'We Shouldn't Give Up Now'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 16:20
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is urging the crypto industry not to give up on the high-stakes market structure bill.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO on Crypto Market Structure Bill: 'We Shouldn't Give Up Now'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated that the industry should not give up on the high-stakes market structure bill. "We shouldn't give up, we're so close," Garlinghouse said. 

    Advertisement

    The Ripple boss has stressed that crypto companies need to keep working "constructively" with Washington. 

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse recently spoke out about the deepening divide within the crypto industry at the highly exclusive CfC St. Moritz conference in the Swiss Alps. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Say Goodbye to 1.21% of All XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Confirms Golden Cross: 23% Rally Expected, Cardano Price Prints Legendary Bull Pattern: ADA Next Silver?
    XRP, TSLA, and GME Among Top Searches on Elon Musk's X
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Loses Impulse; Bitcoin (BTC) Signals Oversold Conditions; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rejected Under Tight Range
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama

    Coinbase's abrupt decision to withdraw its support for the bill has left the future of U.S. crypto regulation hanging in the balance.

    Advertisement

    The Ripple CEO has acknowledged that Armstrong had raised "fair concerns" regarding the bill's impact on DeFi privacy and stablecoin yields.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/02/2026 - 05:22
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    At the same time, Garlinghouse admitted he was "surprised how vehemently" Coinbase came out against the bill, essentially killing the scheduled Senate markup on January 15.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase's firm rejection 

    Coinbase’s leadership recently went from cautious support for federal crypto regulation to a firm rejection of the current market-structure bill draft.

    Armstrong has stressed that the exchange cannot support the bill in its present form. 

    The Coinbase boss has openly complained about what he has describe as as a "de facto ban" on tokenized equities, a category of digital assets that would represent tradable shares on blockchain.

    Armstrong and the Coinbase policy team named broader decentralized finance (DeFi) restrictions and expanded government access to financial data as problematic.

    However, stablecoin yields are, of course, the main point of contention that has sunk the Senate markup. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:09
    Cardano Rockets 5,310% in Futures Activity as Markets Await Next Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 15:45
    $100,000 Bitcoin Comeback Hides Unpleasant Surprise, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:20
    Ripple CEO on Crypto Market Structure Bill: 'We Shouldn't Give Up Now'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:09
    Cardano Rockets 5,310% in Futures Activity as Markets Await Next Move
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 15:45
    $100,000 Bitcoin Comeback Hides Unpleasant Surprise, Bollinger Bands Warn
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 15:41
    XRP Teases Golden Chance for 50% Rally Versus Bitcoin
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 15:37
    XRP Price Ready for Next Mega Rally, Bollinger Bands Signal
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:20
    Ripple CEO on Crypto Market Structure Bill: 'We Shouldn't Give Up Now'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:09
    Cardano Rockets 5,310% in Futures Activity as Markets Await Next Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 15:45
    $100,000 Bitcoin Comeback Hides Unpleasant Surprise, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all