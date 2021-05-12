Rich Clients to Buy BTC with UBS, DOGE Literally Goes to the Moon, Bitcoin is Zuck’s Goat: TikTok Crypto Digest by U.Today

Rich Clients to Buy BTC with UBS, DOGE Literally Goes to the Moon, Bitcoin is Zuck’s Goat: TikTok Crypto Digest by U.Today
Third major bank joins crypto run: after Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, UBS considers crypto offering.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is accepted by Elon Musk’s 2022 moon mission. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg named his goat “Bitcoin.” 

See the details in U.Today’s videos!

article image
