Rich Clients to Buy BTC with UBS, DOGE Literally Goes to the Moon, Bitcoin is Zuck’s Goat: TikTok Crypto Digest by U.Today
News
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 15:04
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Rimma Trukhina
What’s going on in crypto? See the hottest news digest by U.Today!
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Third major bank joins crypto run: after Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, UBS considers crypto offering.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is accepted by Elon Musk’s 2022 moon mission.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg named his goat “Bitcoin.”
See the details in U.Today’s videos!
About the author
Rimma has been working in crypto media for more than 5 years. She’s an editor at U.Today. Her previous experience includes head of social media at Cointelegraph. She is in contact with the many prominent people in the blockchain field, including CZ, Roger Ver, Charles Hoskinson, David Sonstebo and John McAfee. Her area of greatest interest is the influence of crypto opinion leaders, the latest blockchain developments, crypto adoption and how all of this affects our daily lives. Rimma can be contacted at rimma@u.today.