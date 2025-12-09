Review of Bitget Wallet, The Next-Gen Everyday Finance App Powered by Blockchain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In 2025, onchain activity reached new highs across major ecosystems, driven by increased stablecoin usage, the rise of high-throughput chains, and shifting user preferences. Stablecoins continued to outpace traditional payment networks in settlement volume, while decentralized exchange activities exceeded those of centralized platforms. Against this backdrop, wallets have become the primary interface for interacting with onchain finance.

Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial wallet, is one of the applications competing in this increasingly crowded space. In this review, U.Today observes its main functions, competition advantages and accomplishments so far.

One-stop self-custody crypto application: Bitget Wallet at a glance

Bitget Wallet has evolved into an everyday finance app that brings trading, earning, and payments together in a single, self-custodial interface. It is designed to make onchain finance accessible without compromising user ownership or security.

Onboarding is available through social login (Google, Apple ID and email), while traditional mnemonic wallets remain supported, catering to different levels of technical familiarity.

Bitget Wallet includes integrated access to onchain swaps, perpetuals, and tokenized real-world assets. It supports over 1 million tokens across more than 130 blockchains, and incorporates regional on/off-ramp partners and payment rails that enable stablecoin spending in supported markets.

Security features include TEE-based key isolation, real-time risk detection, MEV protection, external audits, and a $700 million protection fund intended to strengthen platform resilience, though users retain full self-custody of their assets.

While designed primarily for mobile use, Bitget Wallet is also accessible on desktop for users who prefer alternative interfaces.

Overviewing Bitget Wallet, global cryptocurrency wallet ecosystem

Bitget Wallet attempts to offset the gap between self-custody and functionality by providing a comprehensive crypto services suite for newcomers and experienced traders.

Bitget Wallet: Basics, core functionality and security

Launched in early 2018 as Bitkeep, Bitget Wallet joined the ecosystem of Bitget, a major crypto exchange, in March 2023. Prior to the acquisition, it gained recognition as one of the first crypto wallets with multiple blockchains support, a pioneer of Chrome plugins-as-wallets, DeFi service and trading integrations. The wallet raised $100 million from Dragonfly Capital in a strategic round.

By 2025, Bitget Wallet has evolved into a thriving ecosystem of instruments for the crypto journey in B2C for retail traders of various groups:

A multi-product wallet toolkit: a social login wallet, a mnemonic wallet,, watch-only wallets as well as major hardware wallet integrations. Seamless trading toolkits with an Ondo-baked RWAs trading service. Native AI-powered trading signals service with real-time updates, alerting tools and a smart money tracker. An earn module with various features, including a native USDC-based product Stablecoin Earn Plus and native integration of DeFi staking protocols. A crypto payment solutions stack with crypto debit cards, a QR payments module, bank transfers and an in-app marketplace of goods and services A decentralized application browser, which turns Bitget Wallet into a one-stop gateway to digital finance for authorization, deposits, approvals and so on. A rewards hub with cryptocurrency promo campaigns. And much more.

As part of the Bitget ecosystem, Bitget Wallet has its tokenomics underpinned by BGB, the native utility cryptocurrency and governance token. Multiple bonuses and special opportunities are available for BGB holders and stakers.

Designed with a mobile-first approach, Bitget Wallet is primarily used through its iOS and Android apps, with additional access available via desktop and web interfaces.

Bitget Wallet has an industry-leading user security and investor protection layer with a $700 million reserve fund backed by 6500 BTC, multiple audits by CertiK and SlowMist as well as live data for contract and token risk monitoring.

The wallet is equipped with a security engine that detects phishing, contract exploits and malicious addresses instantly, with built-in MEV front-run protection for every trade as well as Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for private keys.

Bitget Wallet supports 1 million tokens across 130+ blockchains, 100+ fiat currencies, and is natively integrated with 20,000 crypto applications.

Trade with Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet ’s trading toolkit is designed to streamline onchain execution by consolidating swaps, cross-chain routing, and derivatives access into a single self-custodial interface.

Bitget Wallet offers native support for over 1 million tokens and swap platforms across 25+ chains in seconds with optimized smart routing and advanced trading modes. That said, the wallet audience can access over hundreds of aggregated DEXs in a single interface.

The limitless access to derivatives contracts (on-chain perps) is another feature unique to Bitget Wallet. Bitget Wallet supports trading of 300+ derivatives contracts and 100+ tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The RWAs accessibility — which is not common even for Tier-1 CEXes — is backed by Bitget Wallet integration with Ondo Finance, a pioneer in this segment.

For sophisticated traders, Bitget Wallet offers up to 150x leverage, which makes capital usage efficient and flexible. The platform's AI-powered trading signals module allows users to rely on real-time market alerts, on-chain analytics, trending token lists and smart money movement tracking. Tools like Bitget Wallet Alpha and MemeScan help users monitor early-stage token activity and emerging liquidity patterns.

Earn with Bitget Wallet

For cryptocurrency users, Bitget Wallet offers savings dashboards that surface a range of decentralized yield options without requiring interaction across multiple dApps.

Bitget Wallet’s Stablecoin Earn Plus is an on-chain lending product designed to offer straightforward operation and relatively predictable returns. In a low-risk configuration, it provides up to 10% APY on USDC via Aave. The product saw notable early uptake, reaching over $80 million in TVL within its first month. This cemented it as one of the fastest-growing stablecoin yield products.

Bitget Wallet’s earning module is also seamlessly interoperable with top DeFi lending protocols,allowing Bitget Wallet users to get 3-10% in APY across all major blockchains with full self-custody.

With no need to leave the application, depositors of Bitget Wallet earn toolkit can track the performance of their accounts via a native dashboard with real-time updates.

Pay with Bitget Wallet

Building secure, cost-effective, understandable, flexible and transparent cryptocurrency payments architecture is among the top priorities for Bitget Wallet . As such, it created a feature-rich payment instruments stack with seamless integration across Web3 and Web2 services.

First off, Bitget Wallet Card is the backbone of what the service offers for daily payments in online and offline marketplaces. Powered by Visa and MasterCard, Bitget Wallet Cards with zero fees are available in 50+ countries across Europe, Latam and APAC.

Then, Bitget Wallet supports payments via QR codes for services and goods. In various regions of the globe, users can scan and pay locally via national QR systems (Pix, VietQR, QRPh) and Solana Pay, making crypto operations as accessible as local Web2 fintechs.

Thanks to similar integrations with local bank transfer systems, users can pay instantly with USDT and USDC to local currency bank accounts in Nigeria, Mexico and beyond.

Last but not least, this function is unique in the crypto segment: Bitget Wallet customers are invited to shop from 300+ top retail brands for daily goods, game credits, mobile top-ups, gift cards, hotel or flight bookings and more — all without leaving the application.

Bonus: Bitget Wallet in numbers

To sum up the review, let's check out some numbers that characterize Bitget Wallet offerings and its accomplishments as of late Q4, 2025.

Metric November 2025 Number of users 80+ million Countries and territories supported 168 Number of cryptocurrencies available 1+ million Number of dApps supported 25,000+ Social media followers 16+ million Reserve fund, BTC 6,500 Reserve fund, USD-denominated equivalent 700 million Accumulated transfer volume, $ 200 billion Number of chains supported 130+ Number of fiat currencies available 100+

These achievements positioned Bitget Wallet as one of the go-to services for self-custody crypto operations for newcomers and pro traders.

Wrapping up

A conglomerate of cryptocurrency services powered by 100% self-custody, Bitget Wallet streamlines the introduction of crypto to the general public in 2025. Alongside traditional mnemonic wallets, the app supports social-login–based key management, offering both simplified onboarding and conventional self-custody options for different user preferences.

Trusted by 80 million users over the globe, Bitget Wallet ensures fast, cost-effective and secure crypto conversion, trading, payments on Web3 and Web2 rails and so on. Bitget Wallet supports 1 million+ cryptos and 100+ tokenized RWAs: stocks, ETFs, commodities.

Besides native earning toolkits with USDC-powered and DeFi coins-powered instruments, Bitget Wallet is seamlessly integrated with Visa and Mastercard cards.