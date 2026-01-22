Gate Expands TradFi Features On Top of Tokenized Stocks, Setting New Standards for 360° Trading Experience: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In 2026, moving liquidity between various services to trader crypto, stocks, indices and RWAs looks irrelevant. In this trend, Gate , a Tier 1 global trading ecosystem, is an obvious trailblazer.

In this review, U.Today observes Gate positioning itself not as a theoretical innovator, but as an execution-driven platform building practical bridges between Web3 and traditional financial markets.

Rather than blending different asset models into a single narrative, Gate’s strategy is built on two distinct yet complementary pillars: tokenized stocks and Gate TradFi enabling native access to traditional financial markets. Together, these support Gate’s broader vision of becoming a unified onboarding portal for digital assets and traditional finance.

Bringing Real-World Equities On-Chain with xStocks and Ondo

Gate’s tokenized stock ecosystem focuses on bringing real-world equities on-chain, enabling crypto-native users to access traditional assets with blockchain efficiency.

Advertisement

xStocks: Tokenized Equities for Crypto-Native Traders

The first step in this direction came in July 2025 with the launch of xStocks, a trading section dedicated to tokenized U.S. equities such as AAPLX, TSLAx, NVDAx and SPYx. Designed for crypto-native users, xStocks enables 24/7 trading with USDT, extending equity exposure beyond the limitations of traditional market hours. The assets are fully collateralized, offering transparent on-chain access to familiar stocks without the friction of traditional brokerage accounts.

📢 Tokenized Stocks, On-Chain. Live Now on Gate.



We’ve partnered with @xStocksFi & @BackedFi to launch the world’s first futures market for tokenized real-world equities.



Trade TSLAX, NVDAX, CRCLX, AAPLX & more with leverage, two-way strategies, and USDT settlement:

🔹Fully… pic.twitter.com/wXRfL0by3F — Gate (@Gate) July 3, 2025

Ondo Zone: Fully Backed Tokenized Stocks & ETFs

This approach was further expanded in September 2025, when Gate introduced the Ondo Zone in collaboration with Ondo Global Markets, one of the pioneers of traditional asset tokenization and fastest-growing DeFi protocols of the previous year.

Advertisement

The collaboration seamlessly brought tokenized stocks and ETFs (e.g., AAPLON, TSLAON, NVDAON, SPYON) onto the platform for spot trading with USDT.

Assets are fully backed by real underlying securities held by regulated custodians, offering fractional ownership, dividend accrual and 24/7 on-chain transfer liquidity — merging TradFi asset exposure with blockchain accessibility.

Immediately upon launch, Gate and Ondo kicked off a series of massive user incentives (e.g., Ondo CandyDrop) to boost participation in this tokenized asset ecosystem.

Market Traction

Within months of launch, Gate’s aggregated tokenized stock trading zone—combining xStocks and Ondo products—surpassed USD 20 billion in cumulative trading volume, highlighting strong market demand for on-chain access to traditional assets.

Gate TradFi: Native Access to Global Markets via a Unified MT5 Trading Layer

Alongside tokenized stocks, Gate has expanded its TradFi features by launching a separate and clearly defined product line under Gate TradFi, aimed at users seeking direct exposure to traditional financial markets rather than tokenized representations. Built on a professional MT5-based infrastructure, Gate TradFi allows users to trade U.S. stock CFDs, forex, precious metals, indices and commodities within the Gate ecosystem. The product follows traditional market hours and mirrors the familiar experience of conventional trading platforms, while removing common barriers such as repeated KYC procedures and fragmented account management.

One of Gate TradFi’s key advantages lies in its seamless integration with Gate’s broader ecosystem. Users can access traditional markets through a single account, with one-click login and competitive fee structures compared with standalone TradFi platforms. By simplifying access rather than reinventing the trading model, Gate TradFi lowers the threshold for both crypto-native users entering traditional markets and TradFi traders exploring digital assets.

Gate Trading Is Not Alone, But It Stands Out

Gate is not the only centralized exchange expanding into traditional financial markets, but the way these products are implemented varies widely across platforms. While several CEXs now offer access to stocks, forex and commodities, Gate TradFi distinguishes itself through execution quality rather than mere market entry, combining cost efficiency, product depth and seamless account integration within a single ecosystem.

Compared with Bybit, Gate TradFi offers more competitive trading fees, particularly for active and professional traders. Its native MT5-based infrastructure is fully integrated with Gate’s existing VIP system, allowing fee discounts and tier benefits to apply directly to TradFi trading. This results in lower effective trading costs at scale, especially when compared with segmented or modular TradFi setups where spreads, conversions and account separation can increase overall expenses.

Forex Bybit Commission Gate Commission (VIP ≥ 5) Metals $6 per lot $5.4 per lot Oil $6 per lot $5.4 per lot Indices Nikkei225/JPN225 $3 per lot $2.7 per lot HK50 $0.1 per lot $0.09 per lot Other Indices $1.5 per lot $1.35 per lot U.S. Stock CFDs $3 per lot $2.7 per lot Forex $0.02 per lot (minimum $0.2 per order) $0.018 per lot (minimum $0.18 per order)

Gate TradFi stands out for its broader range of listed assets and tradable instruments. Users gain access to a wider selection of U.S. stock CFDs, forex pairs, precious metals, indices and commodities within a single platform, enabling more flexible portfolio construction and cross-market strategies.

This depth of coverage positions Gate TradFi as a more comprehensive solution for users seeking diversified exposure across both crypto and traditional financial markets.

Gate AI: One-stop assistant for unparalleled trading experience

Supporting both pillars is Gate AI, Gate’s AI-powered market intelligence assistant. Gate AI is Gate’s newly launched AI-powered market intelligence assistant embedded directly into the trading app. It operates on a “verify first, then generate” principle to make the entire trading experience risk-free, balanced and streamlined.

Gate AI offers contextual explanations of market moves, sentiment and price drivers without speculative signals or predictions. While Gate AI cannot replace training with demo accounts, backtesting of strategies and the understanding of the crypto market as such, it changes the learning curve principles for a new generation of traders.

Gate AI makes crypto trading easier for newcomers

Gate AI is integrated across tools like search, charts and feeds to support clearer understanding for traders of all experience levels.

As per statements of the Gate team, Gate AI is positioned not merely as a standalone feature, but as a comprehensive intelligent assistant spanning information comprehension, risk awareness and trading coordination.

With user authorization, it will continue to explore deeper integration with trading workflows, aiming to help users at different experience levels make more efficient judgments and execute decisions in complex market conditions.

In terms of functional design, GateAI follows a three-direction framework:

Decision support. Pathway guidance. Execution coordination.

All three are available on each step of the trader's journey on Gate AI. In addition, Gate AI initially adopted a unified usage quota model. Over time, tiered access plans will be introduced in alignment with the platform’s VIP system, offering advanced capabilities and dedicated support to higher-tier users.

Wrapping Up: Gate Gearing Toward a Unified Ecosystem Vision

Taken together, Gate’s expansion across tokenized stocks, TradFi markets and AI-powered tooling reflects its ambition to become a one-stop platform for global asset trading. By unifying access to crypto, tokenized real-world assets and traditional financial instruments within a single account framework, Gate reduces the friction of multiple platforms, fragmented liquidity and repeated onboarding, positioning itself as a single entry point for users navigating both Web3 and traditional markets.

Gate TradFi's unified vision consolidates CEX, DEX, TradFi and AI capabilities, streamlining KYC processes, eliminating siloed liquidity and reducing security risks while democratizing access to global capital markets for retail and institutional participants alike.