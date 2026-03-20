Post-Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Just Emerged with BTC Worth $147.6 Million

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Popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, has reported that around an hour ago, a whale that was last active in the post-Satoshi years has just come back with his wallet active again after fourteen years of dormancy.

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Meanwhile, over the past two days, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost in price nearly 7% but then managed to pare its losses a little.

Ancient Bitcoin whale comes back with 10,790x profit

The aforementioned data source revealed that approximately one hour ago, a wallet that had been inactive for 13.7 years was reactivated and driven out of a long hibernation. The wallet contains 2,100 Bitcoins.

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Back in 2012, this amount of crypto was worth only $13,685, but at the moment, the price has skyrocketed as high as $147,695,076, turning the lucky and patient whale into a multi-millionaire, with a staggering growth of 1,079,000%.

💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 2,100 #BTC (147,695,076 USD) has just been activated after 13.7 years (worth 13,685 USD in 2012)!https://t.co/YJrpr3L7Q1 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 20, 2026

The community was stunned by this sudden awakening of an ancient whale and impressed with the patience he had demonstrated, holding Bitcoin for that long, resisting many past opportunities to sell. One of the commentators wrote under the X post: “Someone's finally realizing their 2012 self was a genius. WAGMI.”