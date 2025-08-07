Advertisement
    Pharos Network, Morpho Work Together to Offer Native Lending Infrastructure for RWAs

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 13:08
    On-chain lending infrastructure Morpho expands to Pharos Network, high-performance L1 blockchain, to unlock more opportunities for RWA lending
    Pharos Network, Morpho Work Together to Offer Native Lending Infrastructure for RWAs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Nine-billion-dollar real-world asset lending protocol Morpho announces its expansion to Pharos Network, a high-performance multipurpose blockchain. The joint initiative will fuel new developments in the segment of infrastructure lending for institutions and individuals.

    Morpho RWA lending infrastructure lands on Pharos Network

    According to the official statement by the two teams, Pharos Network, a high-performance public L1 blockchain, and Morpho, an RWA lending infrastructure pioneer, have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration. Within the framework of the cooperation, Morpho's architecture will be deployed to Pharos Network.

    This alliance marks a foundational step toward building institutional-grade lending rails within the on-chain real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem.

    Morpho’s deployment on Pharos will bring capital-efficient lending with isolated risks to RWA vaults, unlocking flexible credit markets for asset originators and liquidity providers. 

    Wish Wu, CTO and cofounder at Pharos, welcomes the latest addition to the projects building on his blockchain and explains the benefits of the release:

    For us, working together with Morpho is about building trust and composability at the core of RWAfi. By integrating Morpho’s lending infrastructure directly into our mainnet, we’re laying the foundation for a more transparent and capital-efficient on-chain credit ecosystem. It enables us to support complex, institution-grade lending strategies while preserving the modularity and openness that define DeFi.

    The integration anchors Morpho as the official lending infrastructure provider for Pharos and strengthens the broader RWAfi strategy alongside players like Ant Digital, R25 and Gauntlet.

    The collaboration provides both DeFi-native and institutional participants with transparent, modular tools for lending and credit risk modeling.

    New vault designs kick off for maximum efficiency

    Kirk Hutchison, New Chains Growth at Morpho, shares the details of motivation behind the deployment on Pharos blockchain:

    Deploying natively on Pharos allows us to keep extending Morpho's most trusted lending infrastructure to the real-world asset space following initial success like private credit and tokenized stocks. Pharos’ vision for RWAfi aligns with our commitment to transparent and scalable credit systems. Together, we are creating a powerful infrastructure for structured lending products, better risk pricing, and more accessible yield opportunities across both institutional and retail markets.

    Morpho’s protocol will power Pharos’ upcoming vault launches and capital deployment frameworks. The first deployments will focus on institutional vault designs, enhanced by Pharos’ presence across credit modeling, liquidity routing and custody.

    The native integration was designed to support composability with Pharos’ existing infrastructure and to enable robust experimentation around RWA yield structures, onboarding strategies and capital matching algorithms.

    #Morpho #Pharos Network
    Advertisement

