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    Peter Schiff Slams Strategy's Ad for Bitcoin Funding Vehicle Stretch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 31/03/2026 - 15:42
    Peter Schiff is convinced that Strategy's Stretch will open it up to lawsuits.
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    Peter Schiff Slams Strategy's Ad for Bitcoin Funding Vehicle Stretch
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    Popular economist and global strategist Peter Schiff has criticized Strategy for its recently launched advertisement campaign promoting the STRC stock. Schiff claims the ad has deliberately misleading promotional content that could expose Strategy to legal liability.

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    Is Peter Schiff protecting Strategy?

    On Monday, March 30, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor posted the ad on his official X account. He captioned the post, "You weren't meant to live an uncomfortable life $STRC."

    The ad features a smiling woman, sipping a colorful cocktail while checking her phone. The tone is aspirational and luxurious, evoking effortless wealth and happiness.

    In the video, she explained her backstory as an engineer to save money, who invested in Strategy’s STRC stock, with an 11% yearly dividend. The video cuts to her lounging happily, then ends with a full-screen legal disclaimer graphic.

    Responding to the ad, Schiff, a longtime Bitcoin skeptic, argues that the core message and visuals of the ad creates a false impression of guaranteed lifestyle benefits.

    Schiff views the ad as a deliberate effort to emotionally hook viewers with promises of luxury and early retirement. He also pointed out that the ad buries the massive risks in a brief, dense legal disclaimer at the very end. 

    He believes the company could face lawsuits from retail investors if Bitcoin (BTC) crashes and they lose principal, or if expected dividends are suspended.

    Strategy faces more criticism

    The argument raised by Peter Schiff comes amid other criticisms raised against Strategy. 

    Earlier this week, Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards claimed the Bitcoin treasury market is facing a serious ideological and financial challenge.

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    Edwards argued that the financial engineering of Strategy has backfired. He explained that the use of locked-in leverage to acquire Bitcoin does not work over the long term for the asset.

    In addition, other market participants have raised concerns about the impact of Bitcoin volatility on Strategy’s business model.

    Responding to these concerns, Saylor said the firm intentionally engineers its shares to create different volatility profiles with respect to the movement of Bitcoin.

    To buttress his points, Saylor highlighted a wide gap between Strategy-based assets. It showed that shares of Strategy (MSTR) have hit a volatility mark of 71%. The comparison placed MSTR above Bitcoin, which saw volatility of about 52%.

    In a related update, Strategy is looking to hire a Bitcoin security director to safeguard the 762,099 BTC treasury.

    #Strategy News #Peter Schiff
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