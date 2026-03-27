AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Declares Bitcoin 'Anti-Record' Following 52 Months of Price Suppression

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 14:48
    Peter Schiff states that four years and four months after the 2021 peak, Bitcoin has still failed to show real growth despite large-scale adoption.
    Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Declares Bitcoin 'Anti-Record' Following 52 Months of Price Suppression
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Peter Schiff, well known as a crypto skeptic, believes that Bitcoin has set a negative record of four-year stagnation. According to him, four years and four months after the 2021 peak, the price of BTC has still failed to show real growth despite large-scale adoption. In his view, this cycle has become the worst in the asset’s history in terms of maintaining value. The main argument is that 52 months have gone nowhere.

    Advertisement

    Why Peter Schiff says Bitcoin’s current cycle is worst yet

    Schiff emphasizes that Bitcoin first reached $69,000 in November 2021, while today, at the end of March 2026, BTC is trading below $67,000. As he states, this is the longest period in Bitcoin’s short history, during which its price has remained below the previous all-time high for such an extended time.

    The economist notes that this "anti-record" was set against the backdrop of unprecedented hype and so-called mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. His claims are supported by several data points. 

    HOT Stories
    90 Million ADA Deposit to Binance Shakes Cardano Price, XRP 'Juicy' Setup Eyeing $1.5 Short Squeeze: CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 37% Golden Cross Rally for Q2: Morning Crypto Report Ripple's Schwartz Denies Pre-Allocated XRP Contracts Are Real
    Article image
    BTC/USDT Daily Chart with Peter Schiff Post, Source: TradingView

    First, while Bitcoin has been stagnating, gold has reached a new all-time high, hitting $5,500 earlier this year. 

    Advertisement

    Second, there is what he calls an inflation trap. Schiff argues that, taking into account accumulated inflation over the past four years, the purchasing power of Bitcoin at $67,000 today is significantly lower than it was in 2021.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/27/2026 - 09:37
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Saves Bitcoin and Shuts Down Critic of His Big Crash Prediction
    ByYuri Molchan

    In addition to stating the "anti-record," the crypto skeptic also warns of a price trap from chart point of view. He believes that if support at $60,000 is broken in the coming weeks, the market could face a rapid decline toward $20,000 per BTC, which would ultimately dispel what he calls the myth of Bitcoin as a store of value.

    Advertisement
    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:42
    Brazil Permits Bitcoin Confiscation in New Crime Regulation
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:32
    Bitcoin Researcher Explains Why Block Reorg Was Not Malicious Attack
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:48
    Peter Schiff Declares Bitcoin 'Anti-Record' Following 52 Months of Price Suppression
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:42
    Brazil Permits Bitcoin Confiscation in New Crime Regulation
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:32
    Bitcoin Researcher Explains Why Block Reorg Was Not Malicious Attack
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all