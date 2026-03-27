Peter Schiff Declares Bitcoin 'Anti-Record' Following 52 Months of Price Suppression

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Peter Schiff, well known as a crypto skeptic, believes that Bitcoin has set a negative record of four-year stagnation. According to him, four years and four months after the 2021 peak, the price of BTC has still failed to show real growth despite large-scale adoption. In his view, this cycle has become the worst in the asset’s history in terms of maintaining value. The main argument is that 52 months have gone nowhere.

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Why Peter Schiff says Bitcoin’s current cycle is worst yet

Schiff emphasizes that Bitcoin first reached $69,000 in November 2021, while today, at the end of March 2026, BTC is trading below $67,000. As he states, this is the longest period in Bitcoin’s short history, during which its price has remained below the previous all-time high for such an extended time.

The economist notes that this "anti-record" was set against the backdrop of unprecedented hype and so-called mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. His claims are supported by several data points.

BTC/USDT Daily Chart with Peter Schiff Post, Source: TradingView

First, while Bitcoin has been stagnating, gold has reached a new all-time high, hitting $5,500 earlier this year.

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Second, there is what he calls an inflation trap. Schiff argues that, taking into account accumulated inflation over the past four years, the purchasing power of Bitcoin at $67,000 today is significantly lower than it was in 2021.

In addition to stating the "anti-record," the crypto skeptic also warns of a price trap from chart point of view. He believes that if support at $60,000 is broken in the coming weeks, the market could face a rapid decline toward $20,000 per BTC, which would ultimately dispel what he calls the myth of Bitcoin as a store of value.