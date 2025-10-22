Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says

Advertisement

According to Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, the number of cryptocurrency ETF filings has already reached 155.

The analyst expects this number to eventually hit 200 amid what appears to be a "total land rush."

Solana and Bitcoin in the lead

Solana (BTC) and Bitcoin (BTC) are currently in the lead when it comes to the total number of ETF filings.

XRP comes in a very close second place with 20 filings. It is followed by Ethereum (ETH) as well as combo ETFs (10 filings).



OG altcoin Litecoin (LTC) has also secured five filigns, which is rather impressive for the cryptocurrency that is only in 31st place by market cap.

Even meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK) have accumulated four and two ETF filings, respectively, despite their rather whimsical nature.

Government shutdown holding up approval

At the same time, the U.S. government shutdown is holding up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended the review of the aforementioned applications.

That said, analysts expect the US to swiftly clear the backlog with more than 150 filings once the government reopens.