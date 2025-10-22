AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 5:20
    The total number of ETF filings is expected to surpass 200
    Advertisement
    Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, the number of cryptocurrency ETF filings has already reached 155. 

    The analyst expects this number to eventually hit 200 amid what appears to be a "total land rush." 

    Solana and Bitcoin in the lead 

    Solana (BTC) and Bitcoin (BTC) are currently in the lead when it comes to the total number of ETF filings. 

    HOT Stories
    Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Switches From Bullish to Bearish, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Evil Zero Is Back, Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Down From $110,000?
    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH
    Bitcoin Absolutely Crushing Gold with Biggest Green Candle Since April

    XRP comes in a very close second place with 20 filings. It is followed by Ethereum (ETH) as well as combo ETFs (10 filings).  

    Advertisement

    OG altcoin Litecoin (LTC) has also secured five filigns, which is rather impressive for the cryptocurrency that is only in 31st place by market cap. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/15/2025 - 07:04
    Insanely Risky 5x XRP ETF Proposed by Volatility Shares
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Even meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK) have accumulated four and two ETF filings, respectively, despite their rather whimsical nature. 

    Government shutdown holding up approval 

    At the same time, the U.S. government shutdown is holding up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs. 

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended the review of the aforementioned applications. 

    That said, analysts expect the US to swiftly clear the backlog with more than 150 filings once the government reopens. 

    #ETF #Solana ETF #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 22, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Switches From Bullish to Bearish, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Evil Zero Is Back, Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Down From $110,000?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 19:43
    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MAGAX Presale Skyrockets as Meme-to-Earn Revolution Gains Global Momentum
    TrustStrategy Introduces Quantitative Trading Powered by Trade GPT Innovation
    Inveniam and Mantra unveil Inveniam Chain: A layer 2 blockchain for private real estate assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 5:20
    Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 22, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Switches From Bullish to Bearish, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Evil Zero Is Back, Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Down From $110,000?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 19:43
    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all