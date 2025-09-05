Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Only 10 Coinbase XRP Wallets Left After 83% Decrease

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 9:29
    Major US exchange Coinbase left with only 10 XRP wallets after 800 million exit and 83% decline
    Advertisement
    Only 10 Coinbase XRP Wallets Left After 83% Decrease
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase's XRP reserves have dropped from over 970 million XRP in June 2025 to around 165 million today, according to XRPWallets

    Advertisement

    The tracking data shows that 52 cold wallets of the major U.S. exchange once had allocations between 16.8 million and 26.8 million XRP each. That structure has now collapsed to just 10 wallets, all sitting near the 16.5 million mark.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/05/2025 - 05:55
    XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    SEC Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Nearly Year of Gensler’s Messages
    XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Reversal Pattern Painted, Ethereum (ETH): This is Bad News For Rally, Solana (SOL): Forget $300?
    Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC's Agenda

    This change means there has been an 83% drop in visible reserves on Coinbase. Back in early June, the exchange held about 25,526,876 XRP in Cold 210 and 25,498,189 XRP in a bunch of others. 

    Advertisement

    By September, the balance per address had dropped to 16,483,929 XRP and even lower in some cases. The 16.5 million figure across the last ten addresses suggests a scheduled drawdown rather than random withdrawals.

    Why? 2 reasons revealed

    There may be two main reasons for this. First, let's look at supply rotation: XRP is being pulled into on-demand liquidity corridors, exchange-traded products and trust structures, which reduces the amount of XRP visible on Coinbase

    Second, distribution is aligned with price levels: as XRP traded higher through the summer, portions of cold storage were sold off or reassigned.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/04/2025 - 18:39
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Impressive XRP Futures Record
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The timeline lines up with Coinbase's partnership with BlackRock. Back in August, Coinbase confirmed that its Aladdin integration began with Bitcoin. If XRP is included next, the shrinking cold wallet set may show coins being redirected into institutional channels. 

    At the start of June, Coinbase still had over 970 million XRP in custody; by early September, only 165 million remained. That is a gap of over 800 million tokens in just three months.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/04/2025 - 15:55
    XRP Rebound Under Threat as 785,700% Hourly Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Long Traders
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Thus, only 10 cold wallets are left, each holding around 16.5 million XRP. Once these are used up, supply will depend a lot on Ripple's escrow releases, corporate holdings and founder allocations.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 10:41
    XRP Heavily Mispriced If This Bollinger Bands' Chart Is True
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 10:30
    Solana versus Ethereum: New Dominance Metric Hinted at by Anatoly Yakovenko
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
    Spheron Launches Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program With First Token Burn
    ‘A launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow’ – Lagos ready to lead regional digital transformation revolution, says H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at GITEX NIGERIA
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 10:41
    XRP Heavily Mispriced If This Bollinger Bands' Chart Is True
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 10:30
    Solana versus Ethereum: New Dominance Metric Hinted at by Anatoly Yakovenko
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 10:09
    +93% SHIB Imbalance Strikes As 22,652,982 SHIB Get Locked
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all