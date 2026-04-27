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    Only 1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burned in 24 Hours: Bears Exhausted

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 13:09
    Shiba Inu's market performance is far from being positive, but the selling pressure is decreasing at least.
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    Only 1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burned in 24 Hours: Bears Exhausted
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    Shiba Inu is still structurally weak, but the pressure  is finally decreasing and that matters more than the price itself right now. Lack of centralized exchanges inflows is a chance for SHIB bulls to breath in and continue the fight for relevant price thresholds.

    Shiba Inu's downtrend's health

    SHIB remains in a long-term downtrend, trading below all major moving averages, including the long-term baseline. The recovery attempt we are seeing is confined to a narrow ascending channel, which is more of a controlled bounce than a trend reversal. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price is slowly grinding higher with higher lows, but it is constantly running into resistance around the short-term moving averages. That keeps the move constrained and low conviction.

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    Volume confirms that. There is no expansion during the push upward, which means buyers are not stepping in aggressively. This kind of structure usually signals either continuation of consolidation or a slow bleed rather than a breakout.

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    Shiba Inu's on-chain side

    Now the important part is the on-chain side. Exchange reserves are slightly increasing, and net flows are positive. That means more SHIB is still entering exchanges than leaving, which is not bullish on its own. However, the scale of these inflows is relatively small compared to previous periods. Inflow totals are up, but not aggressively, and outflows are also increasing, keeping things somewhat balanced.

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    This creates a different environment compared to earlier phases of the downtrend. Before, you had strong inflows driving clear sell pressure. Now, you have weak inflows that reduce the intensity of selling. That does not flip the trend, but it removes the main driver of sharp downside moves.

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    The result is a market that leans toward stagnation. Less selling pressure does not automatically create buying pressure. It just slows things down.

    Going forward, the most likely scenario is continuation of this shallow upward drift or sideways movement. A breakdown is still possible, especially if inflows start increasing again, but it would probably be less aggressive than previous legs down. For a real shift, you would need to see sustained outflows from exchanges and a clear expansion in volume on the price side.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
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