One of Leading Software Wallets Throws Weight Behind XRPL

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Exodus Movement, the publicly traded company behind the popular Exodus non-custodial software wallet, has announced an expansion of its support for the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Exodus is rolling out deep, native integration for the XRPL ecosystem, bringing advanced tools and new stablecoin support directly to its millions of users.

Better self-custody

The new integration provides users with enhanced in-wallet tools to manage and send XRP directly, vastly improving the user experience for interacting with the public blockchain.

Furthermore, Exodus is adding support for Ripple USD (RLUSD). RLUSD is Ripple's enterprise-grade stablecoin.

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Exodus users gain maximum flexibility to store, send, and swap dollar-pegged value on the XRPL without ever sacrificing their private keys or relying on centralized exchanges.

"Expanding XRPL support means more ways to use XRP without sacrificing self-custody or the simplicity of the Exodus experience," said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. "XRP is already a top asset in our wallet, and partnering with Ripple is a natural next step in making it easier to use every day."

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A long-time XRP supporter

Exodus has supported basic storage and transactions for XRP for years. The token organically grew into one of the most dominant cryptocurrencies on the platform. According to Exodus, XRP continues to consistently rank among its top overall assets in terms of sheer daily user activity and in-app swap volume.

However, previous iterations of Exodus essentially treated XRP as a standalone coin to be stored and traded.

This new update marks a significant leap from basic asset storage to comprehensive, network-level infrastructure.

Exodus is laying the foundational groundwork to eventually support a much broader range of XRPL-issued assets, tokens, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tools.