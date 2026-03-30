NPR Host Hacked by Crypto Scammers

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NPR host Scott Simon has become the latest high-profile media figure to have his X account hijacked by cryptocurrency scammers.

Steve Inskeep, Simon's colleague, posed a warning to followers, clarifying that Simon is not pushing digital assets.

The hack and lockdown

Inskeep took to X to share a direct message from Simon regarding the ongoing breach.

"We are working to reverse this hack, and hope that @X will help," Simon stated via Inskeep's post.

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"We think it’s important to keep people talking to each other. Our account has meant a lot to people, and to us, since 2009."

The account of my friend and colleague @nprscottsimon has been hacked. He is not selling crypto. He asks me to post this:



“We are working to reverse this hack, and hope that @X will help. We think it’s important to keep people talking to each other. Our account has meant a lot… — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) March 30, 2026

Simon's account (@nprscottsimon), which boasts over 971,000 followers, was locked down to limit the damage.

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The profile currently displays a notice stating that the account's posts are protected and only approved followers can view them.

The account has been locked to prevent scammers from broadcasting further malicious links to the public.

A growing trend

Reporters with credibility and large audiences are a prime target for hackers.

Malicious actors tend to exploit their profiles to quickly promote fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes. They often use "pump and dump" tactics or phishing links.

Recent examples of similar targeted attacks include Paul Sperry from The New York Post.

In May 2025, hackers infiltrated the New York Post's verified X account. They sent direct messages impersonating journalist Paul Sperry to lure unsuspecting (and extremely gullible) crypto users into a fake podcast interview via Telegram. Nick Robinson, the veteran BBC journalist, had his account compromised after falling for a phishing message last year. The attackers used his profile to promote a bogus cryptocurrency token, which is a typical modus operandi.