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    'North Star' Expands: Ripple’s Latest 50 Million XRP Move Isn’t Just Another Coinbase Deposit

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 22/04/2026 - 8:53
    Just 24 hours after a massive $108 million shift to Coinbase, another 50 million XRP has left Ripple’s vaults, so the company is not selling its "North Star" anymore?
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    'North Star' Expands: Ripple’s Latest 50 Million XRP Move Isn’t Just Another Coinbase Deposit
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Following the recent movement of funds to Coinbase, the crypto space has recorded a new wave of activity: another 50 million XRP, worth around $71.5 million, has left Ripple reserves as per Whale Alert. If yesterday's $108 million tranche was concentrated on U.S. infrastructure, the current route, according to analysts, is directed toward Bybit, signaling a global redistribution of the company's assets.

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    As with the previous transaction, the funds moved through a cascade of sub-wallets, which is already becoming Ripple's signature pattern in 2026. While XRP holds its position around $1.44, the market is again asking: is this preparation for selling or a continuation of "infrastructure refueling"?

    Why 50 million XRP maneuver isn't just another Coinbase deposit

    If yesterday we viewed Coinbase as the central hub for institutional maneuvers in the United States, today's movement toward Bybit highlights Ripple's intention to strengthen its position in Asian and European markets.

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    This move fits perfectly into the "North Star" narrative discussed earlier. While Coinbase services inflows into spot ETFs, Bybit is increasingly acting as a platform for new derivatives products and cross-border payment corridors (ODL).

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    The diversification of venues supports the thesis that Ripple is not "offloading" the asset, but methodically supplying liquidity to key access points worldwide. Instead of creating excess pressure in one place, the company distributes "fuel" across different reservoirs.

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    This approach helps avoid price dislocations and prepares the ground for executing large institutional orders, the size of which continues to grow amid expectations surrounding the CLARITY Act. In this way, Ripple is not only holding its XRP but may be actively putting it to work as a global connective layer.

    #XRP #Ripple News #Coinbase #XRP News
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