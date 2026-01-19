No Panic, Just Moving up Together, Top SHIB Exec Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The marketing expert of the Shiba Inu developer team, famous among the community under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the global SHIB army in light of the Shibarium hack that occurred in late 2025 to encourage SHIB users and investors.

"No panic. Just moving up together"

Lucie rushed to assure the SHIB community that despite the creation of the SOU NFTs (which stand for “Shib Owes You”), there is no distraction from the initial path of SHIB and Shibarium. SOU was created in order to track the debt to users affected by the aforementioned hack and raise funds to compensate their losses.

Therefore, Lucie stated: “Different paths. Same direction.” She also ensured the community that there is “no panic” and “no rush” – SHIB and SOU are “just moving up together.”

While the mysterious SHIB ambassador (and formerly SHIB lead) Shytoshi Kusama has remained silent for almost two months now (his last X post was spotted on Dec. 8), the lead developer, Kaal Dhairya, published an article at the start of 2026, revealing that all efforts of the SHIB team will now be aimed at compensating Shibarium bridge exploit victims.

SHIB burns skyrocket by 3,904%

Data revealed by the on-chain platform Shibburn shows a major increase in the SHIB burns. The daily time frame of this metric has demonstrated a surge of 3,904.47% over the past 24 hours.

This was possible after the community transferred a total of 29,998,516 SHIB meme coins to unspendable wallets. This impressive outcome was achieved thanks to two burn transactions — 28,000,000 and 1,576,200 SHIB. While the latter was conducted eight hours ago, the former was made within the past hour.

Over the past four days, the 28,000,000 SHIB was the largest single transfer made to an unspendable SHIB wallet.

By now, according to the SHIB burn website, 410,754,242,607,594 SHIB have been burned since 2021. The majority of this amount was locked in a dead wallet by the Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, after the mysterious creator of SHIB, Ryoshi, transferred half of the initial quadrillion SHIB to him. Buterin did not want to bear the responsibility of impacting the price, therefore, he preferred to get rid of that present.

A total of 585,407,373,755,234 SHIB coins remain in circulation at the moment, and 3,838,383,637,171 SHIB have been staked on various DeFi platforms.