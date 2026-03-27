New Stablecoin on XRP Ledger? Ripple Exec Shares Payment Update

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Ripple Labs might be rolling out a new payment infrastructure as it has carried out a small experimental stablecoin payment on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). As highlighted by a Ripple executive, Luke Judges, a real-time payment delivery (RPD) was performed on XRPL.

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Stablecoin integration and benefits

Notably, this streamlined payment onboarding solution on the XRP Ledger with a stablecoin suggests early real-world adoption. As emphasized by Judges, the development aligns with XRPL’s recent upgrades and increased stablecoin activities.

According to available data, cross-border payments now account for about 53% of network transactions, and this "small test" might be Ripple’s way of expanding to meet demand. The current test was likely a pilot to experiment with how it could fare when eventually deployed.

I saw an RPD on XRPL payment yesterday with a stablecoin, it was a test & small… but it was a start 👀



🐕🍔 — LJ (@luke_judges) March 27, 2026

The post has sparked speculation about when a broader-scale rollout could occur in the ecosystem. When deployed, the stablecoin might be used for certain real-world transactions like casual spending and everyday payments, according to the emojis Judges attached to his post.

This is consistent with Ripple’s push for retail solutions in the global financial space.

The experimental test is significant because, if successful, it could drive adoption, given that stablecoins are less volatile compared to other crypto assets. Stablecoins make institutional payments easier, and a successful test could attract more users.

Meanwhile, to ensure institutional confidence, Ripple has assured it will secure the XRP Ledger using artificial intelligence (AI). The security moves will include a dedicated red team that will be proactive and tackle issues before they escalate.

According to the report, the integrated AI tools will allow the team to identify and prevent vulnerable threats early and efficiently. It is aimed at ensuring that minor patterns that human reviewers might miss are identified and dealt with to keep the ledger safe.

Ripple deploys AI security to strengthen XRP Ledger infrastructure

As U.Today reported, XRP Ledger payments have continued to soar as institutional adoption rises. The number of daily payment transactions on the XRPL recently flipped the 1.5 million mark, signaling expansion of activity on the platform.

It also shows that beyond retail, institutions are embracing the usage not just for speculative purposes. The soaring figures also suggest that institutions are beginning to recognize XRP Ledger’s infrastructure layer for cross-border payments.