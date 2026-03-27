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    New Stablecoin on XRP Ledger? Ripple Exec Shares Payment Update

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 10:09
    XRP Ledger is undergoing testing for stablecoin-backed Ripple Payments Delivery.
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    New Stablecoin on XRP Ledger? Ripple Exec Shares Payment Update
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Ripple Labs might be rolling out a new payment infrastructure as it has carried out a small experimental stablecoin payment on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). As highlighted by a Ripple executive, Luke Judges, a real-time payment delivery (RPD) was performed on XRPL.

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    Stablecoin integration and benefits

    Notably, this streamlined payment onboarding solution on the XRP Ledger with a stablecoin suggests early real-world adoption. As emphasized by Judges, the development aligns with XRPL’s recent upgrades and increased stablecoin activities.

    According to available data, cross-border payments now account for about 53% of network transactions, and this "small test" might be Ripple’s way of expanding to meet demand. The current test was likely a pilot to experiment with how it could fare when eventually deployed.

    The post has sparked speculation about when a broader-scale rollout could occur in the ecosystem. When deployed, the stablecoin might be used for certain real-world transactions like casual spending and everyday payments, according to the emojis Judges attached to his post.

    This is consistent with Ripple’s push for retail solutions in the global financial space.

    The experimental test is significant because, if successful, it could drive adoption, given that stablecoins are less volatile compared to other crypto assets. Stablecoins make institutional payments easier, and a successful test could attract more users.

    Meanwhile, to ensure institutional confidence, Ripple has assured it will secure the XRP Ledger using artificial intelligence (AI). The security moves will include a dedicated red team that will be proactive and tackle issues before they escalate.

    According to the report, the integrated AI tools will allow the team to identify and prevent vulnerable threats early and efficiently. It is aimed at ensuring that minor patterns that human reviewers might miss are identified and dealt with to keep the ledger safe.

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    As U.Today reported, XRP Ledger payments have continued to soar as institutional adoption rises. The number of daily payment transactions on the XRPL recently flipped the 1.5 million mark, signaling expansion of activity on the platform.

    It also shows that beyond retail, institutions are embracing the usage not just for speculative purposes. The soaring figures also suggest that institutions are beginning to recognize XRP Ledger’s infrastructure layer for cross-border payments.

    In another development, Ripple’s USD stablecoin (RLUSD) is inching closer to the $2 billion market cap milestone. It recently hit $1.56 billion as a result of increased institutional adoption by SBI Japan and Deutsche Bank. 

    #XRP Ledger #ripple
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