AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Nearly $1 Billion in Ethereum Lands on Crypto Futures Exchange

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 20:36
    Ethereum sees surging whale activities across derivatives exchange
    Advertisement
    Nearly $1 Billion in Ethereum Lands on Crypto Futures Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ethereum derivatives market has seen a notable surge in whale activity as prices post massive increases. 

    Advertisement

    On Wednesday, October 1, an unknown wallet transferred a massive 198,289 ETH ($852.4 million_ to crypto futures and options exchange Deribit, according to data from on-chain tracking platform Whale Alert.

    The large Ethereum transfer, which occurred in a single transaction, has raised eyebrows as it came at a time when the crypto market experienced a broad resurgence in the prices of leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. The surge in activity spans across the Ethereum derivatives market, with whales making big moves.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Ripple CTO Resigns, XRP Bear Destroyed After Massive Short, Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $150,000 — Crypto News Digest
    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?

    Although the nature of the transaction was not specifically stated, market watchers have perceived the move to be bearish for Ethereum, suggesting that the whale might be preparing to sell.

    Advertisement

    What are Ethereum whales up to?

    While subsequent Ethereum transfers involving major ETH withdrawals to the same exchange were spotted a few minutes after the initial deposit, the move has already stirred discussions across the crypto community.

    Many commentators have speculated that the move might be an institutional attempt to reposition holdings or a hedging strategy. Others believe the whale could be preparing for a large-scale selloff.

    Meanwhile, with Deribit being a renowned cryptocurrency options and futures exchange, the move suggests that the large Ethereum holder may have committed its funds to derivatives contracts in a bid to manage risk exposure.

    Although Ethereum is currently trading on the bullish side, the sudden inflow of nearly $1 billion worth of ETH could mean that whales are gearing up for heightened volatility amid the market rebound.

    Just one day into the “Uptober” season, Ethereum has already seen its price surge by over 5%, sitting at around $4,329 as of press time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Notably, the regulatory clarity currently facing the crypto market has continued to attract institutional interest in the space. Hence, investors have shown little concern over the high-volume ETH deposits, anticipating higher price surges for Ethereum in the new month.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ethereum ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:05
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 18:17
    Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard's Possible Crypto Pivot
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain with Story
    SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
    TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:36
    Nearly $1 Billion in Ethereum Lands on Crypto Futures Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:05
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 18:17
    Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard's Possible Crypto Pivot
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all