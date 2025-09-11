Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 19:55
    Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary no longer sees why cryptocurrency investors would even bother to own anything else beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Advertisement
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent Canadian investor Kevin O'Leary claims that he has overhauled his cryptocurrency investment strategy. 

    The longtime "Shark Tank" host now claims that he is exclusively sticking with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

    He is convinced that there is no need to own any other tokens, including meme cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins
    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Whale From Satoshi Era Breaks Silence With 640,000% Profit After 13 Years
    Tom Lee: 'Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Friends'

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/11/2025 - 12:44
    Binance’s CZ Reveals Best Way to Improve Economy, Hinting At Crypto Reserve
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    "You don't need to own any of those to get exposure to whatever you think the value of crypto is," he said. 

    "Mr. Wonderful" claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only two securities that are getting highlighted on a daily basis. 

    "If you own those two, you are exposed to over 90% of the alpha and volatility of the entire crypto market. So, why own anything else? I don't anymore," O'Leary added. 

    Getting Wall Street on-chain  

    "If you think about owning crypto, what you are exposed to is price volatility. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down," he noted. 

    However, stablecoins are emerging as an increasingly important market niche. With the advent of the stablecoin bill in the US, it has become increasingly clear that traditional Wall Street finance is now going on-chain. 

    He says that Ethereum will be getting the majority of this demand, echoing the talking points of such prominent ETH boosters as Fundstrat's Tom Lee. 

    Bitcoin is here to stay

    At the same time, O'Leary has noted that Bitcoin is here to stay since it is now "certainly" being treated as a store of value. 

    The "Shark Tank" star recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge to $250,000. 

    More than a tenth of his personal net worth is in BTC and cryptocurrency-related assets. 

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Kevin O'Leary
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 11, 2025 - 19:47
    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 18:08
    US Might Start Holding Bitcoin as Strategic Asset, Galaxy Analyst Predicts
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ueno Bank Brings Its 2.2M Customers Quantum-Resistant Banking with SignQuantum and QANplatform
    KuCoin Partners with Golf Icon Adam Scott as Global Brand Ambassador
    Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave of Global Icons Ahead of Debut During KBW
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 19:55
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 11, 2025 - 19:47
    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 18:08
    US Might Start Holding Bitcoin as Strategic Asset, Galaxy Analyst Predicts
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all