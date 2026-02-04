Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk's net worth just hit an all-time high of $850 billion, making it 72% likely that he will become the world's first trillionaire. DOGE reacts instantly, gaining 4.44% against BTC on the Binance weekly charts — just as Musk doubles down on his promise to "put a literal Dogecoin on the moon."

In the meantime, Ethereum's performance in February suggests a potential 24.5% rally, even though it opened the month down almost 8%. In the midcap arena, Cardano (ADA) makes a comeback, jumping back into the CoinMarketCap top 10 and overtaking both Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) after a brief shake-up.

Elon Musk triggers Dogecoin's 4.44% breakout vs. BTC after reclaiming $850 billion in net worth.

ETH entered February with a historical 24.5% average return despite an early 8% drop.

ADA reclaims top 10 market cap, kicking out both Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Cash.

Dogecoin (DOGE) spikes vs. Bitcoin on Musk's $850 billion net worth record

Dogecoin is doing what it does best — capitalizing on the Elon Musk Effect.

After SpaceX officially absorbed the AI startup xAI, Musk’s net worth surpassed $850 billion, according to multiple valuation trackers. Prediction markets on Polymarket now estimate a 72% likelihood that Musk will become a trillionaire by 2026. Dogecoin immediately picked up steam, adding 4.44% against Bitcoin on Binance’s weekly candle, according to TradingView.

DOGE/BTC by TradingView

Of course, Musk’s remarks added fuel to the Dogecoin fire. He reiterated SpaceX's plans to launch a DOGE mission to the moon as early as next year, evoking memories of the coin's 2021 meme cycle peak.

Technically, the DOGE/BTC pair is attempting to bounce off the 0.00000133 support level after declining since its 2021 peak above 0.000005. Resistance levels are approaching at 0.00000171 and 0.00000183, both of which are still far from the current price. If meme sentiment revives, these levels will be important to watch.

Still, DOGE is down 15.14% over the past seven days versus the U.S. dollar, showcasing that any potential gains here are speculative rather than structurally bullish.

Ethereum (ETH) flashes 24% February buy signal

Ethereum is losing value, but not without historical precedent as, so far in February 2026, ETH has fallen 7.68%. Last month, it crashed 17.7%.

However, according to CryptoRank data, long-term Ethereum seasonality data shows an average February gain of +24.5%, with a median return of +8.4% across the past nine years.

Compare that with Bitcoin (-14.76% over the past seven days), XRP (-16.98%) or Shiba Inu, and ETH still has the best historical track record for green candles in February. In fact, since 2018, Ethereum has posted a positive return in February five out of eight times. The standout was 2020, with a +271.7% surge.

Given how oversold ETH is now, with prices at $2,254 — well below January local peaks — this could be a sign of a mean reversion. Confirmation requires a move above the $2,400 resistance zone and a recovery of the 20-week moving average.

Momentum remains bearish, but seasonal market players are on high alert.

Cardano (ADA) dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid from top 10

Cardano is back in the crypto market elite. For those who missed it, a quiet but significant reshuffling has taken place in the past 24 hours. ADA briefly slipped out of CoinMarketCap’s top 10 crypto assets by market cap, displaced by the newly hyped Hyperliquid (HYPE).

The rise of the major decentralized exchange's token is associated with the upcoming HIP-4 update, which will open prediction markets on Hyperliquid. Since the vast majority of crypto market participants became active gold and silver traders, Hyperliquid established itself as the biggest DeFi hub to trade not only crypto but commodities too, attracting billions of dollars in volume.

However, ADA not only reclaimed its spot but also leapfrogged both HYPE and Bitcoin Cash.

As of this morning, Cardano is trading at $0.2998, up 1.23% in the last 24 hours — outperforming BCH ($527.19, down 0.25%) and HYPE ($33.15, down 10.56%). Its market cap is now $10.81 billion, surpassing HYPE’s $10.01 billion.

While this does not signal a fundamental change in Cardano’s roadmap or network activity, it reflects the fragility of mid-cap token rankings under current market liquidity. Cardano’s resilience amid a blood-red macro tape keeps it relevant, even though its seven-day drop of 16.81% mirrors the broader market's weakness and all the hype around HYPE.

Traders should monitor ADA’s ability to maintain $0.29 as base support. Losing this support level could cause it to slide toward the $0.26 zone.

The whole crypto market is still under pressure. Bitcoin is trading at about $76,000, which is a 15% drop in just seven days. Ethereum and Solana are seeing even bigger weekly losses, which suggests that investors are not quite back to risk-taking yet.

Keep an eye on these levels during the next few sessions:

Bitcoin (BTC): Support at $74,500, resistance at $79,000.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Support near $0.105, and BTC support at 0.0000013.

Ethereum (ETH): Critical base at $2,100, upside trigger above $2,450.

Cardano (ADA): Support range $0.28 to $0.30, ranking pressure below $0.27.

Until Bitcoin confirms a higher base, altcoin rallies are probably going to stay selective and narrative-driven. The midweek positioning suggests caution not conviction.

