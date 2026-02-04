AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 12:38
    Wednesday, Feb. 4: DOGE jumps on Musk's $850 billion record as ETH tests a 24% rally setup. Cardano (ADA) flips BCH in a high-volume midweek market shift. Read more.
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Elon Musk's net worth just hit an all-time high of $850 billion, making it 72% likely that he will become the world's first trillionaire. DOGE reacts instantly, gaining 4.44% against BTC on the Binance weekly charts — just as Musk doubles down on his promise to "put a literal Dogecoin on the moon."

    In the meantime, Ethereum's performance in February suggests a potential 24.5% rally, even though it opened the month down almost 8%. In the midcap arena, Cardano (ADA) makes a comeback, jumping back into the CoinMarketCap top 10 and overtaking both Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) after a brief shake-up.

    TL;DR

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10 Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 1,000,000,000,000 Bull Market Trigger, Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Might Stop Here, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) in Mini-Bull Market?
    • Elon Musk triggers Dogecoin's 4.44% breakout vs. BTC after reclaiming $850 billion in net worth.
    • ETH entered February with a historical 24.5% average return despite an early 8% drop.
    • ADA reclaims top 10 market cap, kicking out both Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Cash.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) spikes vs. Bitcoin on Musk's $850 billion net worth record

    Dogecoin is doing what it does best — capitalizing on the Elon Musk Effect.

    Advertisement

    After SpaceX officially absorbed the AI startup xAI, Musk’s net worth surpassed $850 billion, according to multiple valuation trackers. Prediction markets on Polymarket now estimate a 72% likelihood that Musk will become a trillionaire by 2026. Dogecoin immediately picked up steam, adding 4.44% against Bitcoin on Binance’s weekly candle, according to TradingView.

    Article image
    DOGE/BTC by TradingView

    Of course, Musk’s remarks added fuel to the Dogecoin fire. He reiterated SpaceX's plans to launch a DOGE mission to the moon as early as next year, evoking memories of the coin's 2021 meme cycle peak.

    Technically, the DOGE/BTC pair is attempting to bounce off the 0.00000133 support level after declining since its 2021 peak above 0.000005. Resistance levels are approaching at 0.00000171 and 0.00000183, both of which are still far from the current price. If meme sentiment revives, these levels will be important to watch.

    Advertisement

    Still, DOGE is down 15.14% over the past seven days versus the U.S. dollar, showcasing that any potential gains here are speculative rather than structurally bullish.

    Ethereum (ETH) flashes 24% February buy signal

    Ethereum is losing value, but not without historical precedent as, so far in February 2026, ETH has fallen 7.68%. Last month, it crashed 17.7%. 

    However, according to CryptoRank data, long-term Ethereum seasonality data shows an average February gain of +24.5%, with a median return of +8.4% across the past nine years.

    Compare that with Bitcoin (-14.76% over the past seven days), XRP (-16.98%) or Shiba Inu, and ETH still has the best historical track record for green candles in February. In fact, since 2018, Ethereum has posted a positive return in February five out of eight times. The standout was 2020, with a +271.7% surge.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    Given how oversold ETH is now, with prices at $2,254 — well below January local peaks — this could be a sign of a mean reversion. Confirmation requires a move above the $2,400 resistance zone and a recovery of the 20-week moving average. 

    Momentum remains bearish, but seasonal market players are on high alert.

    Cardano (ADA) dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid from top 10

    Cardano is back in the crypto market elite. For those who missed it, a quiet but significant reshuffling has taken place in the past 24 hours. ADA briefly slipped out of CoinMarketCap’s top 10 crypto assets by market cap, displaced by the newly hyped Hyperliquid (HYPE).

    The rise of the major decentralized exchange's token is associated with the upcoming HIP-4 update, which will open prediction markets on Hyperliquid. Since the vast majority of crypto market participants became active gold and silver traders, Hyperliquid established itself as the biggest DeFi hub to trade not only crypto but commodities too, attracting billions of dollars in volume.

    However, ADA not only reclaimed its spot but also leapfrogged both HYPE and Bitcoin Cash.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    As of this morning, Cardano is trading at $0.2998, up 1.23% in the last 24 hours — outperforming BCH ($527.19, down 0.25%) and HYPE ($33.15, down 10.56%). Its market cap is now $10.81 billion, surpassing HYPE’s $10.01 billion.

    While this does not signal a fundamental change in Cardano’s roadmap or network activity, it reflects the fragility of mid-cap token rankings under current market liquidity. Cardano’s resilience amid a blood-red macro tape keeps it relevant, even though its seven-day drop of 16.81% mirrors the broader market's weakness and all the hype around HYPE.

    Traders should monitor ADA’s ability to maintain $0.29 as base support. Losing this support level could cause it to slide toward the $0.26 zone.

    Crypto market outlook: BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE price update

    The whole crypto market is still under pressure. Bitcoin is trading at about $76,000, which is a 15% drop in just seven days. Ethereum and Solana are seeing even bigger weekly losses, which suggests that investors are not quite back to risk-taking yet.

    Keep an eye on these levels during the next few sessions:

    • Bitcoin (BTC): Support at $74,500, resistance at $79,000.
    • Dogecoin (DOGE): Support near $0.105, and BTC support at 0.0000013.
    • Ethereum (ETH): Critical base at $2,100, upside trigger above $2,450.
    • Cardano (ADA): Support range $0.28 to $0.30, ranking pressure below $0.27.

    Until Bitcoin confirms a higher base, altcoin rallies are probably going to stay selective and narrative-driven. The midweek positioning suggests caution not conviction.

    As we head into the second part of the week, here's what we are focusing on:

    1. Will ETH get back to $2,400 and follow its usual February pattern?
    2. Can DOGE keep up its momentum after Musk's news?
    3. Will ADA make it back into the top 10, or will it get knocked out again by newcomers?
    #Dogecoin #Ethereum #Cardano #Dogecoin News #Ethereum News #Cardano News #Elon Musk #Hyperliquid #Bitcoin Cash
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:50
    XRP Goes Wild With 5,419% Futures Activity Surge as $467 Billion Exits Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:45
    7,021.14% Shiba Inu Surge: Will Price Follow?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:50
    XRP Goes Wild With 5,419% Futures Activity Surge as $467 Billion Exits Market
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:45
    7,021.14% Shiba Inu Surge: Will Price Follow?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:38
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 11:02
    Binance Conducts Second Mammoth Bitcoin Transfer to SAFU Fund: Details
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 10:45
    Dogecoin Founder Bashes Saylor Over His Bitcoin Market Satoshi Tweet
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:50
    XRP Goes Wild With 5,419% Futures Activity Surge as $467 Billion Exits Market
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:45
    7,021.14% Shiba Inu Surge: Will Price Follow?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Feb 4, 2026 - 12:38
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all