Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already

Dogecoin millionaires are disappearing, XRP fans are desperately looking for clues and Binance just took out a dozen meme coins in one brutal delisting sweep. The market is not helping either; Bitcoin is dipping below $89,000 again, Ethereum is struggling under $3,000 and fear dominates sentiment.

Crypto news on Thursday started with a 94% drop in DOGE whale activity, another David Schwartz brain-teaser was interpreted as a $10 XRP signal and Binance delisted 12 meme tokens ranging from unicorn jokes to failed DeFi.

Meme coin fatigue is hitting up investors who are being cautious, while XRP believers are still trying to solve riddles and DOGE holders are adjusting to reality.

Dogecoin whale transactions collapse -94% but are not dead yet.

XRP fans decode David Schwartz’s strange reply as $10 prophecy is teased.

Binance Alpha wipes out 12 meme coins, including Wizard, Fwog and more.

Dogecoin (DOGE) registers -94% blow as DOGE millionaires disappear

The wealthiest Dogecoin holders are not as confident in DOGE anymore. Santiment data shared by Ali Martinez shows that DOGE transactions involving over $1 million dropped from 109 to just 6 in under a month — a brutal 94.6% decline. That is the kind of washout you usually see in capitulation cycles, not minor dips.

The price is a different story, though. DOGE is currently at around $0.121, down over 3% for the day. It is trading almost 21% below its mid-January peak and still well below the key resistance level of $0.15209.

DOGE/USD by TradingView

The technicals are showing some signs of slowing down but not yet reaching a point of collapse. The volume for the meme coin is stable, and the low on Oct. 10 at $0.09504 per Dogecoin is still holding strong as the last line of defense.

This data signals the biggest drop-off in DOGE high-value transfers since early 2022, when similar network inactivity preceded multiweek price stagnation. While the Dogecoin rally may not have any fundamental flaws, it is clear that the social and speculative energy that fueled it has disappeared.

For now, the meme coin ecosystem seems to be slowing down, but not dead. Still, if February follows January's lead, DOGE might dip back into sub-$0.10 territory.

$10 XRP? Ripple legend puzzles XRP community

The XRP drama is back, thanks to a tweet from David "JoelKatz" Schwartz, Ripple's CTO Emeritus. What started as a post about his fading "Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra" shirt turned into something else when someone asked if it is annoying to have every personal thought seen as a hidden clue.

Schwartz’s answer was all very in his style as he replied with “yEs, 1t really d0es․.․” — capitalized oddly, with “1” and “0” catching instant attention from the XRP army.

yEs, 1t really d0es․.․. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) January 28, 2026

Speculation exploded: is this a nod to $10 XRP? Is the legend dropping riddles again? Of course, the tweet was sarcastic, but that did not stop several XRP influencers from decoding the message as confirmation of a $10 XRP thesis.

Just a few days ago, XRP had a rare spike in liquidation anomalies and briefly reached $1.93. The price is currently ranging from $1.87 to $1.91, and the bulls are aiming for $2 as a key psychological threshold.

No matter what Schwartz meant, the post did what XRP riddles always do: made people feel more optimistic even when the charts do not really show it.

Massive Binance delisting cuts 12 meme coin in one take

Binance Alpha has dropped the hammer. On Jan. 29 at 6:00 a.m. UTC, the platform delisted 12 meme-heavy, low-liquidity tokens: WIZARD, SHOGGOTH, G, FWOG, UFD, BRIC, UPTOP, PORT3, XNAP, MORE, BOMB and BOOST.

The list reads like a meme coin graveyard. Frog-on-Solana (FWOG), the eldritch horror-themed Shoggoth (SHOGGOTH) and the "boost your bags" Boost (BOOST) all failed to maintain traction or liquidity. Even semi-utility tokens like Giants Protocol (G) and PORT3 were cut, likely due to low trading volumes and trader drop-off.

Most of the tokens were featured in Binance Alpha’s speculative slot rotation between Q3 and Q4 of 2023. These deletions signal Binance's newfound intolerance for dead weight.

Several of these coins posted volume losses of over 90% in 60 days and faced near-zero community engagement in January. While the delisting does not remove users' ability to sell, it does remove visibility and any chance of revival through future Binance promotions.

Meme coin survivors will need more than frogs, unicorns or eldritch memes to stay relevant.

Crypto market outlook

Unless February brings fresh ETF inflows or a macroeconomic shift, such as China's easing policies or CPI relief, the current range-bound structure will persist. Meme enthusiasm is waning, risk appetite is fading and influencers are stepping in to fill the narrative void. However, without liquidity, riddles do not move prices.