AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 12:08
    Thursday on the crypto market goes on with Bitcoin below $89,000, DOGE millionaire activity down 94%, XRP riddle stirs $10 chatter and Binance delists 12 meme coins in a single sweep.
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Dogecoin millionaires are disappearing, XRP fans are desperately looking for clues and Binance just took out a dozen meme coins in one brutal delisting sweep. The market is not helping either; Bitcoin is dipping below $89,000 again, Ethereum is struggling under $3,000 and fear dominates sentiment.

    Crypto news on Thursday started with a 94% drop in DOGE whale activity, another David Schwartz brain-teaser was interpreted as a $10 XRP signal and Binance delisted 12 meme tokens ranging from unicorn jokes to failed DeFi.

    Meme coin fatigue is hitting up investors who are being cautious, while XRP believers are still trying to solve riddles and DOGE holders are adjusting to reality.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Explode 2,807%, Ripple CEO Teases Big Reveal, Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Capitulate
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details

    TL;DR

    • Dogecoin whale transactions collapse -94% but are not dead yet.
    • XRP fans decode David Schwartz’s strange reply as $10 prophecy is teased.
    • Binance Alpha wipes out 12 meme coins, including Wizard, Fwog and more.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) registers -94% blow as DOGE millionaires disappear

    The wealthiest Dogecoin holders are not as confident in DOGE anymore. Santiment data shared by Ali Martinez shows that DOGE transactions involving over $1 million dropped from 109 to just 6 in under a month — a brutal 94.6% decline. That is the kind of washout you usually see in capitulation cycles, not minor dips.

    Advertisement

    The price is a different story, though. DOGE is currently at around $0.121, down over 3% for the day. It is trading almost 21% below its mid-January peak and still well below the key resistance level of $0.15209. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USD by TradingView

    The technicals are showing some signs of slowing down but not yet reaching a point of collapse. The volume for the meme coin is stable, and the low on Oct. 10 at $0.09504 per Dogecoin is still holding strong as the last line of defense.

    This data signals the biggest drop-off in DOGE high-value transfers since early 2022, when similar network inactivity preceded multiweek price stagnation. While the Dogecoin rally may not have any fundamental flaws, it is clear that the social and speculative energy that fueled it has disappeared.

    Advertisement

    For now, the meme coin ecosystem seems to be slowing down, but not dead. Still, if February follows January's lead, DOGE might dip back into sub-$0.10 territory.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/29/2026 - 09:41
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    $10 XRP? Ripple legend puzzles XRP community

    The XRP drama is back, thanks to a tweet from David "JoelKatz" Schwartz, Ripple's CTO Emeritus. What started as a post about his fading "Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra" shirt turned into something else when someone asked if it is annoying to have every personal thought seen as a hidden clue.

    Schwartz’s answer was all very in his style as he replied with “yEs, 1t really d0es․.․” — capitalized oddly, with “1” and “0” catching instant attention from the XRP army.

    Speculation exploded: is this a nod to $10 XRP? Is the legend dropping riddles again? Of course, the tweet was sarcastic, but that did not stop several XRP influencers from decoding the message as confirmation of a $10 XRP thesis. 

    Just a few days ago, XRP had a rare spike in liquidation anomalies and briefly reached $1.93. The price is currently ranging from $1.87 to $1.91, and the bulls are aiming for $2 as a key psychological threshold. 

    No matter what Schwartz meant, the post did what XRP riddles always do: made people feel more optimistic even when the charts do not really show it.

    Massive Binance delisting cuts 12 meme coin in one take

    Binance Alpha has dropped the hammer. On Jan. 29 at 6:00 a.m. UTC, the platform delisted 12 meme-heavy, low-liquidity tokens: WIZARD, SHOGGOTH, G, FWOG, UFD, BRIC, UPTOP, PORT3, XNAP, MORE, BOMB and BOOST.

    The list reads like a meme coin graveyard. Frog-on-Solana (FWOG), the eldritch horror-themed Shoggoth (SHOGGOTH) and the "boost your bags" Boost (BOOST) all failed to maintain traction or liquidity. Even semi-utility tokens like Giants Protocol (G) and PORT3 were cut, likely due to low trading volumes and trader drop-off.

    Most of the tokens were featured in Binance Alpha’s speculative slot rotation between Q3 and Q4 of 2023. These deletions signal Binance's newfound intolerance for dead weight.

    Several of these coins posted volume losses of over 90% in 60 days and faced near-zero community engagement in January. While the delisting does not remove users' ability to sell, it does remove visibility and any chance of revival through future Binance promotions.

    Meme coin survivors will need more than frogs, unicorns or eldritch memes to stay relevant.

    Crypto market outlook

    Unless February brings fresh ETF inflows or a macroeconomic shift, such as China's easing policies or CPI relief, the current range-bound structure will persist. Meme enthusiasm is waning, risk appetite is fading and influencers are stepping in to fill the narrative void. However, without liquidity, riddles do not move prices.

    • Bitcoin (BTC): Quoted around $88,000 with resistance remains at $90,500. Over 50% of BTC holders are now in negative territory above $88,000, so $85,000 is the next critical level if sentiment continues to erode.
    • Ethereum (ETH): Below $3,000 again with no fresh catalyst is in sight. Sorry, Tom Lee.
    • Dogecoin (DOGE): Needs to reclaim $0.135 to revive its bullish structure. The next bounce zone sits at $0.095. 
    • XRP: Bulls must retake $2.00 to confirm a continuation of the rally. Otherwise, $1.89 and $1.76 will become key support levels to watch.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/29/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead
    ByArman Shirinyan

    #Dogecoin #XRP #Binance #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogecoin News #XRP News #Ripple News #Memecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Tip of Explosion: Bullish Triangle Formation
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:47
    Here's How Much RLUSD Ripple Has in Reserve
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 29, 2026 - 12:08
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Tip of Explosion: Bullish Triangle Formation
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:47
    Here's How Much RLUSD Ripple Has in Reserve
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:41
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Interviews
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
    $50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 29, 2026 - 12:08
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Tip of Explosion: Bullish Triangle Formation
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:47
    Here's How Much RLUSD Ripple Has in Reserve
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all