    Original U.Today article

    Monero (XMR) Price Analysis for January 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 16:26
    Can the rate of Monero (XMR) keep trading above $700 this week?
    Monero (XMR) Price Analysis for January 16
    Bears are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XMR/USD

    Monero (XMR) is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.23% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XMR keeps looking bullish. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $750 mark tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of XMR has once again bounced off the support at $666. 

    As the price is far from the main levels, there consolidation in the narrow range of $680-$700 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the mid-term point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of its peak. If the bar closes with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative which may lead to a correction to the $600-$650 zone by the end of the month.

    XMR is trading at $716.52 at press time.

    #Monero Price Prediction
