Monero (XMR) Price Analysis for January 16

Bears are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

XMR/USD

Monero (XMR) is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.23% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of XMR keeps looking bullish. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $750 mark tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of XMR has once again bounced off the support at $666.

As the price is far from the main levels, there consolidation in the narrow range of $680-$700 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

From the mid-term point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of its peak. If the bar closes with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative which may lead to a correction to the $600-$650 zone by the end of the month.

XMR is trading at $716.52 at press time.