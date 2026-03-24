AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Missed the Bitcoin Bus' With 600 BTC 16 Years Ago and Satoshi Around: $42.7 Million Now

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 14:22
    Early Bitcoin miner was sure he was "late for the bus," but his 2010 BTC stash is now valued at $42.7 million.
    Advertisement
    'Missed the Bitcoin Bus' With 600 BTC 16 Years Ago and Satoshi Around: $42.7 Million Now
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    X account Crypto Rand has shared a screenshot from the BitcoinTalk forum dated by 2010, triggering a reaction of amazement from the crypto community.

    The miner back then believes that he had “missed the bus” of getting rich on Bitcoin.

    "Missed the Bitcoin bus" in 2010

    A BitcoinTalk user under the alias “ichi” complained that he had managed to mine “only” 600 Bitcoins over the past week. “I have only 600 Bitcoins,” he wrote, adding, “I have missed the bus.”

    HOT Stories
    Why Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Point to $84,000 BTC as Next Price Target, Binance Rolls Out New AI Product for Trading Crypto, XRP Popularity Finally Brings Ripple USD Stablecoin to Korea: Morning Crypto Report XRP's Key Support Violated, Is Cardano's $0.25 Level Unbreakable? 3 Failed Shiba Inu Breakouts End Bullish Narrative: Crypto Market Review

    But he also said that he would be buying more Bitcoin soon. The message is dated July 25, 2010 — that is half a year before the mysterious BTC creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, announced on the same forum that he was leaving Bitcoin in the hands of the eager community as he was moving on to other projects.

    Advertisement

    The community, under the aforementioned tweet by Crypto Rand, was amazed by the phrase “missed the bus” because these days this phrase sounds funny; at the current prices, 600 Bitcoin is worth an impressive $42,638,166, with Bitcoin changing hands at $71,063 per coin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/23/2026 - 15:35
    Bitcoin's Rally to $71,000 Validates Cramer's 'Bulls Rule' Call Amid $801 Million Crypto Liquidations
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    Great future of Bitcoin uncertain in 2010

    The BitcoinTalk post was published in the early days of Bitcoin, with Satoshi still around, when there were whole 21 million BTC in the digital space, waiting to be extracted through mining operations. Now, 20 million coins have been mined already, with the last million to be mined over the next 114 years.

    Back in 2010, nobody could imagine the bright future of Bitcoin and its wide adoption — not only by retail users and investors, but also spot and futures Bitcoin ETFs launching in the future, as well as U.S. President Trump signing an executive order to create a National Bitcoin Reserve in 2025.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:16
    Dogecoin Bear Trap? DOGE Price Jumps 6% Despite Short-Term Death Cross
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:06
    Why Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Point to $84,000 BTC as Next Price Target, Binance Rolls Out New AI Product for Trading Crypto, XRP Popularity Finally Brings Ripple USD Stablecoin to Korea: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:22
    'Missed the Bitcoin Bus' With 600 BTC 16 Years Ago and Satoshi Around: $42.7 Million Now
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:16
    Dogecoin Bear Trap? DOGE Price Jumps 6% Despite Short-Term Death Cross
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:06
    Why Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Point to $84,000 BTC as Next Price Target, Binance Rolls Out New AI Product for Trading Crypto, XRP Popularity Finally Brings Ripple USD Stablecoin to Korea: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all