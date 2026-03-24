'Missed the Bitcoin Bus' With 600 BTC 16 Years Ago and Satoshi Around: $42.7 Million Now

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X account Crypto Rand has shared a screenshot from the BitcoinTalk forum dated by 2010, triggering a reaction of amazement from the crypto community.

The miner back then believes that he had “missed the bus” of getting rich on Bitcoin.

"Missed the Bitcoin bus" in 2010

A BitcoinTalk user under the alias “ichi” complained that he had managed to mine “only” 600 Bitcoins over the past week. “I have only 600 Bitcoins,” he wrote, adding, “I have missed the bus.”

600 bitcoin and called it missing the bus 💀 pic.twitter.com/vRnDs0J1Y7 — Rand Group (@cryptorand) March 24, 2026

But he also said that he would be buying more Bitcoin soon. The message is dated July 25, 2010 — that is half a year before the mysterious BTC creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, announced on the same forum that he was leaving Bitcoin in the hands of the eager community as he was moving on to other projects.

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The community, under the aforementioned tweet by Crypto Rand, was amazed by the phrase “missed the bus” because these days this phrase sounds funny; at the current prices, 600 Bitcoin is worth an impressive $42,638,166, with Bitcoin changing hands at $71,063 per coin.

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Great future of Bitcoin uncertain in 2010

The BitcoinTalk post was published in the early days of Bitcoin, with Satoshi still around, when there were whole 21 million BTC in the digital space, waiting to be extracted through mining operations. Now, 20 million coins have been mined already, with the last million to be mined over the next 114 years.

Back in 2010, nobody could imagine the bright future of Bitcoin and its wide adoption — not only by retail users and investors, but also spot and futures Bitcoin ETFs launching in the future, as well as U.S. President Trump signing an executive order to create a National Bitcoin Reserve in 2025.