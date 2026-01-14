Advertisement
    Mind-Blowing 652,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Was That?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 14:00
    Shiba Inu's exchange outflows spiked substantially, essentially easing the enormous pressure we witnessed.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of those numbers that makes people stop scrolling was just printed by Shiba Inu. Even though it sounds crazy, more than 652 billion SHIB were transferred between exchanges and wallets in a single 24-hour period. The context is more important than the shocking headline figure. Both exchange inflows and outflows have increased, according to on-chain metrics.

    Shiba Inu's pressure rises

    It is crucial to remember that this was neither a clean accumulation phase nor a one-way panic dump. Exchange outflows increased dramatically, indicating that big holders are actively removing SHIB from exchanges, which is usually seen as a decrease in the immediate pressure to sell. Exchange inflows also spiked at the same time, indicating that another cohort is setting up liquidity for possible trading, selling or rebalancing. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Overall, there is a lot of circulation but no clear trend. The exchange reserve increased marginally, maintaining the market's neutral-to-cautious stance. Increasing reserves typically indicate that some participants are getting ready to sell tokens rather than keep them for a long time. The mean inflow and outflow metrics, however, are both exploding, indicating that this is more about repositioning than outright distribution.

    That uncertainty is reflected in price action. SHIB recovered short-term moving averages and bounced cleanly from a local support zone, but it stalled immediately under stronger resistance levels — especially the 100 EMA. Although volume increased during the bounce, there has not been much follow-through. 

    On-chain trends arise

    That is typical neutral-market behavior: not enough conviction to compel a breakout but enough demand to stop further declines. This read is supported by the RSI hovering in the middle range. There is neither washed-out surrender nor overbought euphoria. Momentum is compressed, which typically comes before expansion; direction is the only true question.

    It serves as a warning that volatility may return quickly. Such large-scale on-chain movement frequently serves as fuel, but the spark determines whether prices rise or fall. This activity could quickly turn bullish if SHIB is able to break and hold above its major EMAs.

    If not, another rejection could just as easily be accelerated by the same liquidity. At the moment, SHIB has high tension beneath it and is in neutral equilibrium.

