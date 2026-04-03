AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Midnight (NIGHT) Token Picks up Pace: 300% Volume Increase in Seven Days

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 12:04
    Midnight is ready for a proper market streak as it witnesses a 300% increase in volume in the last seven days.
    Advertisement
    Midnight (NIGHT) Token Picks up Pace: 300% Volume Increase in Seven Days
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Although trading activity has increased dramatically at Midnight, with volume rising by more than 300% over the last week, price action is not keeping up. The asset continues to decline rather than break out, indicating a discrepancy between direction and participation.

    Midnight's market position

    NIGHT is still in a long-term downtrend, currently trading in the $0.044-$0.045 range. A distinct structure of lower highs and feeble consolidation close to local lows are seen. All of the major moving averages are still sloping downward, and the price is trading below them, suggesting that bearish control has not been broken. Even brief attempts to regain momentum have not resulted in higher highs.

    Article image
    MIDNIGHT/USDT Perpetual Contranct by TradingView

    Although not necessarily bullish, the volume increase is noteworthy. Rising volume during a downtrend frequently indicates distribution as opposed to accumulation. Flow data, which demonstrates consistent net outflows over several time periods on both the futures and spot markets, supports this. There are short-term inflows, but they are erratic and swiftly reversed, indicating a lack of buyer conviction.

    HOT Stories
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Left Downtrend, Midnight (NIGHT)'s Fundamental Support Is In, What Are Three XRP Factors Needed for Bullish Reversal? Crypto Market Review

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/27/2026 - 08:40
    Charles Hoskinson Praises Midnight: Should Cardano Community Be Worried?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement

    Data positioning provides additional context. Major exchanges’ long/short ratios are biased in favor of shorts, suggesting that most market players are placing bets on further declines. This supports the bearish bias and is consistent with the overall price structure.

    Fundamentally sound

    With its NIGHT token serving as the governance and utility asset that creates transaction resources within the network, this privacy-focused blockchain uses zero-knowledge proofs to allow selective data disclosure while upholding compliance. However, the price is currently not being driven by fundamentals, and short-term flows and positioning continue to dominate market behavior.

    The most important lesson for investors is that greater activity does not equate to strength. Although there is not consistent buying pressure, the asset is drawing attention. The current structure suggests either further downside or continued consolidation unless NIGHT can recover higher levels and break above resistance zones close to the $0.05-$0.058 range.

    Advertisement

    At this point, traders should expect either another leg down or extended sideways movement near lows, particularly if volume is still being driven by exits rather than accumulation.

    #Cardano Midnight #Midnight
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    Solana News Anatoly Yakovenko
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction Coinbase
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 15:24
    'Doge Not Concerned With the Bear': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Market Lull
    Dogecoin News Dogecoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all