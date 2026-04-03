Midnight (NIGHT) Token Picks up Pace: 300% Volume Increase in Seven Days

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Although trading activity has increased dramatically at Midnight, with volume rising by more than 300% over the last week, price action is not keeping up. The asset continues to decline rather than break out, indicating a discrepancy between direction and participation.

Midnight's market position

NIGHT is still in a long-term downtrend, currently trading in the $0.044-$0.045 range. A distinct structure of lower highs and feeble consolidation close to local lows are seen. All of the major moving averages are still sloping downward, and the price is trading below them, suggesting that bearish control has not been broken. Even brief attempts to regain momentum have not resulted in higher highs.

Although not necessarily bullish, the volume increase is noteworthy. Rising volume during a downtrend frequently indicates distribution as opposed to accumulation. Flow data, which demonstrates consistent net outflows over several time periods on both the futures and spot markets, supports this. There are short-term inflows, but they are erratic and swiftly reversed, indicating a lack of buyer conviction.

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Data positioning provides additional context. Major exchanges’ long/short ratios are biased in favor of shorts, suggesting that most market players are placing bets on further declines. This supports the bearish bias and is consistent with the overall price structure.

Fundamentally sound

With its NIGHT token serving as the governance and utility asset that creates transaction resources within the network, this privacy-focused blockchain uses zero-knowledge proofs to allow selective data disclosure while upholding compliance. However, the price is currently not being driven by fundamentals, and short-term flows and positioning continue to dominate market behavior.

The most important lesson for investors is that greater activity does not equate to strength. Although there is not consistent buying pressure, the asset is drawing attention. The current structure suggests either further downside or continued consolidation unless NIGHT can recover higher levels and break above resistance zones close to the $0.05-$0.058 range.

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At this point, traders should expect either another leg down or extended sideways movement near lows, particularly if volume is still being driven by exits rather than accumulation.