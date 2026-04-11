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    Original U.Today article

    Midnight (NIGHT) Open Interest 100% Spike Could Be Followed, Ethereum's (ETH) Only Possibility to Reach $3,000, XRP to Face Crucial Resistance Next Week: Crypto Market Review

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 11/04/2026 - 0:01
    Market is close to being tested much sooner than anticipated, but market dynamics are negative.
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    Midnight (NIGHT) Open Interest 100% Spike Could Be Followed, Ethereum's (ETH) Only Possibility to Reach $3,000, XRP to Face Crucial Resistance Next Week: Crypto Market Review
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The market is in a somewhat questionable state, with multiple assets getting closer to local resistance levels. Midnight, Ethereum and XRP will all be tested next week, with the possibility of entering longer-term recoveries. 

    NIGHT's potential to recover

    Although NIGHT is currently trading at $0.0408, with little short-term movement, its overall performance is still poor. It has dropped by almost 10% over the past week, and much more over longer time frames.

    Structural changes underneath are frequently concealed by this type of flat, low-volatility behavior, and the primary indicator at the moment is a sharp rise in open interest.

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    Article image
    NIGHT/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A spike in open interest of almost 100% is not an isolated event. It indicates a vigorous influx of capital into the market, most likely through leveraged positions. This does not, however, necessarily mean that bullishness will continue.

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    NIGHT being shorted

    In fact, the picture becomes more complex when combined with current positioning data. Major exchanges’ long/short ratios exhibit a bias in favor of short positions, especially on Binance, where the ratio is still significantly skewed below one. This implies that bearish wagers are the main source of new open interest.

    Simultaneously, futures flow data consistently displays net outflows on shorter time frames, suggesting that traders are either repositioning or closing positions in the face of uncertainty.

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    Spot flows make this reluctance more pronounced. The predominance of outflows over several intervals indicates weak accumulation. Additionally, there does not seem to be a dominant buyer stepping in to absorb selling pressure, and volume distribution appears to be dispersed across exchanges.

    A short squeeze is the most likely immediate risk, given the current short bias, particularly if even a modest inflow of spot demand occurs. But in the absence of that demand, downside continuation is still possible. The increased open interest may hasten liquidation cascades on both sides if the price begins to decline.

    Ethereum's recovery point

    Ethereum is getting close to a point where structure and confirmation are more important than just momentum when it comes to recovering $3,000.

    ETH is currently trading in the mid-$2,200-$2,300 range, indicating short-term strength following a recovery from local lows. Zooming out, though, the overall trend is still not clearly bullish.

    The price is still below important higher-time-frame moving averages, and rallies in the vicinity of resistance zones have frequently failed.

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    A sustained break and hold above the $2,400-$2,500 resistance range is the most important requirement for Ethereum to potentially reach $3,000. This area has frequently served as a ceiling, thwarting attempts to move up and bolstering the notion that sellers maintain control at higher levels.

    A clear breakout and subsequent consolidation above that range would indicate that supply can now be absorbed by demand. Any move in the direction of $3,000 is, at best, speculative without it.

    This is further complicated by on-chain and market dynamics. Activity and participation in Ethereum have somewhat increased, but not to the point where significant capital rotation back into the asset is suggested.

    The route to $3,000 will become technically feasible if Ethereum can build strength above its current resistance and coordinate that move with rising volume and participation.

    In the event that it fails once more, the market will probably return to a range or even retest lower support levels.

    XRP's potential to move forward

    With its recent price behavior setting up a direct confrontation with a crucial resistance zone, XRP is getting closer to a technically significant resistance.

    The asset has settled in the $1.33-$1.35 range following weeks of relentless downside pressure, creating a short-term base with a marginally better structure. The recent price compression and higher lows indicate that selling pressure is no longer as strong as earlier in the cycle, even though the overall trend is still bearish.

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    Now, the immediate focus is on the resistance that is slightly above current levels, between approximately $1.38 and $1.40. The market is once again moving toward this area, which has previously served as a rejection point on several occasions.

    Not only will the level itself be significant next week, but XRP’s approach to it is also crucial. The market has room to try a breakout because momentum indicators are still largely neutral, and there are no extreme overbought conditions.

    Failure at this level, however, is just as serious. A rejection would likely push XRP back toward its recent support range around $1.25-$1.28 and strengthen the larger downtrend. Repeated failure could further erode bullish sentiment, given the number of attempts already made, and raise the likelihood of a deeper retracement.

    #Ethereum #XRP #Midnight
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