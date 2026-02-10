Michael Saylor Ends Speculation on Whether Strategy Will Buy Bitcoin Every Quarter Even If BTC Falls 90%

Michael Saylor took advantage of the wild Bitcoin market to make one of the clearest corporate moves of this cycle. During a recent CNBC interview, the Strategy executive chairman said the company plans to buy Bitcoin every quarter, no matter what the short-term price does.

Advertisement

According to Saylor, Bitcoin is like digital capital that is built for higher volatility and higher long-term returns than gold, stocks or real estate. Recent dips do not change anything for people who are allocating capital over several years like Saylor; that is why concerns about forced selling are invalid. Even if it is 90%, or $8,000 BTC.

"I don't think it's going to zero"

Michael Saylor did not hedge, soften, or change his position on Bitcoin during his latest CNBC appearance. But once again, he made it official, confirming that Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, will be buying Bitcoin every quarter, and they will keep doing it indefinitely.

On a Squawk Box live, Saylor described Bitcoin as digital capital designed to move harder and outperform over long periods of time. That's is why, for him, the volatility of Bitcoin is not a flaw but a property that allows Bitcoin to outperform gold, stocks and real estate over time.

Advertisement

Saylor said that he was not worried about the possibility of a prolonged downturn leading to liquidation despite the price of the cryptocurrency being down by about 50% from October highs. For the Strategy chairman, a 90% drawdown, or for example hitting $8,000 per BTC, is not a condition to sell anything out of the company's insane 714,644 BTC stash.

Advertisement

He said Strategy has multiple years of cash coverage and decades of Bitcoin-linked value relative to its dividend obligations and, despite all the turbulence of late 2025-early 2026, refinancing is still a good idea, while forced selling is only an issue when the time comes. The company's leverage, according to his accounting, is well below typical investment-grade standards.