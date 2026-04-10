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    Lummis on Major Crypto Bill: 'This Is Our Last Chance'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 19:28
    Senator Cynthia Lummis has warned Congress that failing to pass the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act now could freeze regulatory progress until 2030.
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    Lummis on Major Crypto Bill: 'This Is Our Last Chance'
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    The high-stakes legislative battle over the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States has reached a critical inflection point. 

    Senator Cynthia Lummis has issued a stark warning to Congress: act now, or risk a multi-year regulatory freeze.

    "This is our last chance to pass the Clarity Act until at least 2030," Senator Lummis stressed on X (formerly Twitter). "We can’t afford to surrender America’s financial future."

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    A major push

    Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently urged the Senate Banking Committee to immediately hold a markup and send the legislation to the President's desk. Bessent emphasized that Congress has spent half a decade trying to establish a framework to onshore the future of finance, noting that "Senate time is precious, and now is the time to act."

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    Bessent's plea has received the backing of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. This indicates that the bitter legislative standoff holding up the bill may finally be resolved.

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    "We agree. Thank you @SecScottBessent for saying it," Armstrong posted in response to the Treasury Secretary. "It's time to pass the Clarity Act. Grateful for all the bipartisan work among Senators and staff over the past several months to make this a strong bill."

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    White House warnings pay off

    As reported by U.Today, top White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt recently issued a severe warning to those attempting to block the bill over regulatory concessions like stablecoin rewards. 

    Witt cautioned that obstructing the current bipartisan compromise could leave the entire digital asset sector vulnerable to a much harsher regulatory crackdown if a future administration were to take a hostile stance against decentralized finance (DeFi), developer protections, and the classification of digital commodities.

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