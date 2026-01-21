Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Winning for Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent commodities trader Peter Brandt, who also supports Bitcoin, has taken to his X account to admit that Bitcoin critics who love gold are now celebrating a major victory after all.

In particular, he mentioned probably the most vocal gold bug who constantly criticizes BTC, economist Peter Schiff. Brandt also made an ultra-bullish gold price prediction.

Many big names in the crypto industry have also paid attention to gold’s new all-time high, reached in light of recent geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Denmark.

"$8,000 is in the cards"

Peter Brandt shared a logarithmic chart, showing gold futures’ growth since 1976. The chart reveals three bull cycles. The chart shows that the current one started in 2022. The trader expects gold to skyrocket as high as $8,000 per ounce at the current pace of growth, provided that the current bull cycle is “similar in scope to previous bull cycles.” Just recently, the precious metal hit a new all-time high above $4,800 per ounce.

Brandt added that despite many crypto enthusiasts giving a hard time on the X platform to rigorous Bitcoin critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff, Schiff is “having the last laugh.”

If current bull cycle in Gold is similar in scope to previous bull cycles, then $8,000 is in the cards

For all the grief given to @PeterSchiff especially by the cryptocultists, he is having the last laugh $GC_F #GOLD pic.twitter.com/8TWhJK9SQD — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) January 21, 2026

It should be noted that Brandt often slams crypto fans, calling them “cryptocultists.” He does not believe in altcoins and only acknowledges Bitcoin as the sole cryptocurrency worth supporting. Nevertheless, he sometimes also shares charts on Ethereum, XRP, Solana, DOGE and other big-cap coins, saying that he does it as a trader who trades tradable assets even though he dislikes them.

Mike Novogratz on gold surge and future Bitcoin growth

In his recent tweet, the founder of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, discussed the aforementioned gold price surge, stating that it is signaling that the U.S. dollar is “losing the reserve currency status at an accelerating rate.” The long bond selling is off, too, he said, which is “not a good sign either.”

Novogratz admitted that investors find the current Bitcoin behavior disappointing, and BTC is “still met with selling.” He believes that to regain its recent upward trend, the world’s primary cryptocurrency needs to reach at least $100,000-$103,000. “I still think it will in time,” Novogratz said.

The gold price is telling us we are losing reserve currency status at an accelerating rate. The long bond selling off is not a good sign either. $BTC is disappointing as it is still being met with selling. I will reiterate it has to take out 100-103k to regain its upward… — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) January 20, 2026

Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $89,360 per coin.