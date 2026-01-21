AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Winning for Now

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 12:01
    Peter Brandt admits Bitcoin is losing to gold thus far, and gold bug Schiff is rubbing his hands.
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Winning for Now
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent commodities trader Peter Brandt, who also supports Bitcoin, has taken to his X account to admit that Bitcoin critics who love gold are now celebrating a major victory after all.

    In particular, he mentioned probably the most vocal gold bug who constantly criticizes BTC, economist Peter Schiff. Brandt also made an ultra-bullish gold price prediction.

    Many big names in the crypto industry have also paid attention to gold’s new all-time high, reached in light of recent geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Denmark.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Is 'Disappointing'
    Ripple President Makes Major Stablecoin Prediction
    U.Today Crypto Review: Can Bitcoin (BTC) Survive $90,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Support Lost; XRP's Last Line of Defense

    "$8,000 is in the cards"

    Peter Brandt shared a logarithmic chart, showing gold futures’ growth since 1976. The chart reveals three bull cycles. The chart shows that the current one started in 2022. The trader expects gold to skyrocket as high as $8,000 per ounce at the current pace of growth, provided that the current bull cycle is “similar in scope to previous bull cycles.” Just recently, the precious metal hit a new all-time high above $4,800 per ounce.

    Advertisement

    Brandt added that despite many crypto enthusiasts giving a hard time on the X platform to rigorous Bitcoin critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff, Schiff is “having the last laugh.”

    It should be noted that Brandt often slams crypto fans, calling them “cryptocultists.” He does not believe in altcoins and only acknowledges Bitcoin as the sole cryptocurrency worth supporting. Nevertheless, he sometimes also shares charts on Ethereum, XRP, Solana, DOGE and other big-cap coins, saying that he does it as a trader who trades tradable assets even though he dislikes them.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/20/2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Mike Novogratz on gold surge and future Bitcoin growth

    In his recent tweet, the founder of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, discussed the aforementioned gold price surge, stating that it is signaling that the U.S. dollar is “losing the reserve currency status at an accelerating rate.” The long bond selling is off, too, he said, which is “not a good sign either.”

    Novogratz admitted that investors find the current Bitcoin behavior disappointing, and BTC is “still met with selling.” He believes that to regain its recent upward trend, the world’s primary cryptocurrency needs to reach at least $100,000-$103,000. “I still think it will in time,” Novogratz said.

    Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $89,360 per coin.

    #Peter Brandt #Peter Schiff #Gold #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 10:27
    Cardano Big Threat Averted, ADA Price Eyes Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:54
    Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    How Loanledger Is Shaping a Crypto Trading Platform Around Trader Judgment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:01
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Winning for Now
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 10:27
    Cardano Big Threat Averted, ADA Price Eyes Rebound
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:54
    Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:06
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 8:23
    $766,000,000 Lost in XRP, Bitcoin and Solana ETFs: Biggest Outflow This Year
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:01
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Winning for Now
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 10:27
    Cardano Big Threat Averted, ADA Price Eyes Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:54
    Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all