AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Leaked Email to Epstein Framed XRP Supporters as Enemy, Ex-Ripple CTO Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 8:31
    Blockstream co-founder Austin Hill viewed XRP supporters as enemies, according to Ripple's David Schwartz.
    Advertisement
    Leaked Email to Epstein Framed XRP Supporters as Enemy, Ex-Ripple CTO Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Newly resurfaced documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files have shed light on the aggressive tribalism of the early cryptocurrency industry.

    High-profile investors were pressured to view XRP and Stellar XLM supporters as threats to the Bitcoin ecosystem, according to a 2014 email chain analyzed by Ripple's former Chief Technology Officer David "JoelKatz" Schwartz.

    "Stellar isn't so stellar" email

    The controversy stems from an email dated July 31, 2014. It was sent by entrepreneur Austin Hill to a group of high-profile investors, including Reid Hoffman, Joichi Ito and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

    HOT Stories
    Leaked Email to Epstein Framed XRP Supporters as Enemy, Ex-Ripple CTO Says
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume

    In the email, titled "Stellar isn't so Stellar," Hill urges the investors to reconsider their financial support for projects led by Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of both Ripple and Stellar. Hill writes:

    Advertisement

    "Ripple, and Jed's new stellar are bad for the ecosystem we are building, and it does our company damage to have investors who are backing two horses in the same race."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/31/2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    ByDan Burgin

    Hill goes on to request that the investors "reduce or take your allocation away," offering to explain the issues further in a call.

    Advertisement

    He meant that because he felt Ripple and Stellar were bad for the ecosystem, anyone who supported either XRP or XLM was an opponent/enemy.

    Ultimatum: "pick a horse"

    According to Leonidas Hadjiloizou, Austin Hill was using "allocation" as leverage.

    In the venture capital world, being allowed to invest in a promising company (like Blockstream) is often considered a privilege.

    Hill threatened to "reduce or take... allocation away" from Epstein and Ito regarding their investment in Blockstream.

    He was essentially telling them they could not invest in Blockstream if they continued to support Ripple or Stellar. He forced them to choose one side of the "race."

    "The sad part is, we really are all in this together, and this kind of attitude hurts everyone in the space," Schwartz said in a recent social media post.

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:51
    Brandt Calls $58K Next Stop for BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:10
    XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record as XRP Price Paints 'Number of the Beast'
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:51
    Brandt Calls $58K Next Stop for BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:10
    XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record as XRP Price Paints 'Number of the Beast'
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 9:37
    'Crypto King' Silbert: Crash Is a Gift From Crypto Gods
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 8:31
    Leaked Email to Epstein Framed XRP Supporters as Enemy, Ex-Ripple CTO Says
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 0:01
    ETH Staking Skyrockets as 30% of Total Supply Now Staked in Historic Move
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:51
    Brandt Calls $58K Next Stop for BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:10
    XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record as XRP Price Paints 'Number of the Beast'
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 9:37
    'Crypto King' Silbert: Crash Is a Gift From Crypto Gods
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all