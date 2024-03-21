LBank Labs and BlockNews Host Web3 Summit Dubai 2024

Web3 Summit Dubai 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 16th-17th, 2024, at the prestigious Atlantis, The Palm hotel in Dubai
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 12:01
Dubai, UAE - March 21st, 2024 - The highly anticipated "Web3 Summit Dubai 2024" is scheduled to take place on April 16th-17th, 2024, at the prestigious Atlantis, The Palm hotel in Dubai. This summit marks a significant milestone in the realms of cryptocurrency and financial technology, promising a profound exploration of the future of technology and collaborative industry efforts.

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is renowned for its luxurious accommodations, including underwater suites, and offers an unparalleled conference experience. The summit's venue, featuring a banquet hall capable of hosting 3,000 guests and equipped with cutting-edge technology, will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to engage in discussions amidst the stunning backdrop of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai skyline.

The "Web3 Summit Dubai" is a collaborative initiative led by LBank Labs, Web3 Summit, BlockNews, RWA Finance, METASTONE GROUP, and Cointime, underscoring a collective dedication to exploring the evolving trends of Web3 and fostering industry cooperation. The involvement of LBank Labs, a globally recognized blockchain venture capital institution, as a primary partner, highlights the event's significance within the blockchain and digital finance sectors.

Over the course of two days, the summit will feature in-depth discussions on a wide array of topics, including macro policies, technology, AI, Web3, and Fintech, through industry summits, guest sharing sessions, roundtable discussions, and private dinners. This multifaceted approach aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the current landscape and future directions of Web3 and related technologies.

The summit proudly welcomes Mohammed Alblooshi, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC),  as an official institutional partner. This invaluable participation will offer insights into strategic pathways and policy outlooks for 2024, highlighting the summit's role as a guiding force in shaping the future of Web3 and digital finance. Furthermore, the engagement of Alibaba Cloud as a strategic partner reinforces the event's status as a premier platform for discussing the future of technology and its impact on the global finance and business ecosystems.

The "Web3 Summit Dubai 2024" transcends being just an event; it serves as a beacon for the future, uniting leading figures and brightest minds to navigate the course of Web3 and beyond.

About LBank Labs:

LBank Labs, distinguished by its impressive $100 million assets under management (AUM), is esteemed for its strategic ventures within the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. Noteworthy within its portfolio are pioneering initiatives such as Entangle, Puffer Finance, LunarCrush, Navi Protocol, Exabits, and Hivello. Additionally, LBank Labs has made substantial investments in prominent venture capital funds including Collab Currency, SevenX Ventures, IOSG Ventures, Blockchain Builders Fund, among others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eddy Wang

PR Manager, LBank

Email: eddy.wang@lbank.com

#LBank Labs
Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges 17% in Epic Dog Coin Bounce Back
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 260% as Over 31 Million Tokens Destroyed
Ethereum (ETH) Might Become Security: What If It Really Happens?
