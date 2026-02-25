AdvertisementAdvert.
    Large Cardano Holders Add 819 Million ADA as Price Falls 71%

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 10:01
    Cardano whales have quietly accumulated in the last six months as price drops over 71%.
    According to on-chain data, large Cardano holders continue to accumulate despite the recent bearish phase on the markets.

    Since October's sell-off, which wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets, cautious sentiment has remained in the crypto market, with several cryptocurrencies, including Cardano, breaking through multiple key support levels as they headed lower.

    Taken from a high of $0.90 in October 2025, Cardano has declined over 71%, currently trading above $0.26.

    Despite this price drop, on-chain data highlights Cardano's large holders to be resilient. According to Santiment, Cardano's key whales and sharks have quietly been accumulating over the last six months. While Cardano's price has dropped over 71% from $0.90 to $0.26, wallets holding 100,000 ADA to 100 million ADA have added 819.4 million more ADA worth $213.9 million and over 1.6% of the total supply.

    According to Santiment, key Cardano stakeholders accumulated 819.14 million ADA and 1.6% more of the supply in six months.

    ADA holdings of large holders rose from 24.54 billion to 25.35 billion Cardano held in six months. In percentage terms, this is from 66.84% to 68.44% of the supply held in six months.

    ADA price

    Since the massive sell-off started four months ago, cautious sentiment has plagued the crypto market, and Cardano broke through multiple key support levels as it headed lower.

