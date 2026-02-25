Large Cardano Holders Add 819 Million ADA as Price Falls 71%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to on-chain data, large Cardano holders continue to accumulate despite the recent bearish phase on the markets.

Since October's sell-off, which wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets, cautious sentiment has remained in the crypto market, with several cryptocurrencies, including Cardano, breaking through multiple key support levels as they headed lower.

Taken from a high of $0.90 in October 2025, Cardano has declined over 71%, currently trading above $0.26.

Despite this price drop, on-chain data highlights Cardano's large holders to be resilient. According to Santiment, Cardano's key whales and sharks have quietly been accumulating over the last six months. While Cardano's price has dropped over 71% from $0.90 to $0.26, wallets holding 100,000 ADA to 100 million ADA have added 819.4 million more ADA worth $213.9 million and over 1.6% of the total supply.

🐳🦈 Cardano's key whales & sharks have quietly been accumulating over the past 6 months. While its price has fallen over 71% from $0.90 to $0.26, wallets with 100K-100M $ADA have added +819.4M more ADA ($213.9M) & +1.6% of the total supply. pic.twitter.com/rmyfi8E0XV — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 24, 2026

ADA holdings of large holders rose from 24.54 billion to 25.35 billion Cardano held in six months. In percentage terms, this is from 66.84% to 68.44% of the supply held in six months.

ADA price

Since the massive sell-off started four months ago, cautious sentiment has plagued the crypto market, and Cardano broke through multiple key support levels as it headed lower.

ADA is on track for its sixth straight month of falling since August 2025, and it is down 9.34% so far in February. The slide, which extends a sell-off that began in October, comes amid broader risk-off sentiment across global markets.

At the time of writing, ADA was up 3.22% in the last 24 hours to $0.265 and 5.79% in the last seven days.

As Midnight prepares for mainnet, it continues to expand its ecosystem with a set of trusted federated node operators to support early network operations and infrastructure, ahead of a transition to community-driven block production later this year. In recent news, MoneyGram has joined as an initial federated node operator, following Google Cloud.