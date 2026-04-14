Krueger Predicts Imminent Bitcoin All-Time High

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Prominent Bitcoin investor Fred Krueger has predicted that the flagship cryptocurrency will break its all-time highs again this year. The new peak will be highly consequential, according to the analyst.

The main consequences

The predicted ATH will disprove the theory that Bitcoin's price strictly adheres to a four-year halving cycle.

The persistent "Quantum FUD" will finally fade into the background, Kruger again.

The bearish thesis that Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy (MSTR) will eventually be forced to liquidate its massive Bitcoin treasury will also die.

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Retail investors who panic-sold their holdings during recent corrections will be left behind, Kruger predicts.

Countering Schiff

Krueger recently shut down vocal crypto skeptic and gold bug Peter Schiff.

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Schiff attempted to take a victory lap during a localized market correction, posting to his followers: "Is there any news, or is Bitcoin tanking just because it's so overpriced?"

"Peter Schiff watching a 5% dip in Bitcoin after a 6000x return since he started trashing it. 'Clearly the entire asset class was a mistake," he stated.

Is Bitcoin going to hit $80,000?

Krueger is not the only high-profile figure flashing major bullish signals. Top on-chain analyst Willy Woo recently stated that Bitcoin's underlying fundamentals are rapidly repairing, setting the stage for a run at a major psychological resistance level. According to Woo, $80,000 is now the critical test level for the cryptocurrency's next major leg up.

Positive capital flows

In the meantime, capital flows into the Bitcoin network have finally flipped positive for the first time since January.

The market is healing from the catastrophic derivatives deleveraging event that occurred in late 2025.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs also raked in a massive $816.9 million in net flows last week, completely wiping out previous year-to-date deficits.

$80,000 remains the key level for the bulls to watch.