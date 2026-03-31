Key XRP Ecosystem Contributor Flare Makes Bitcoin U-Turn, CEO Confirms

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The ecosystem of Flare is now officially entering a new phase of its development, as confirmed by CEO Hugo Philion. The network is preparing for a large-scale pivot toward Bitcoin, while further positioning Flare as the primary liquidity hub for XRP holders.

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In his latest statement, Philion confirmed that Flare intends to integrate the world’s largest cryptocurrency this year. According to him, the company is on track both in implementing TEE (Trusted Execution Environments) and in developing XRPFi, in order to add Bitcoin support by the end of the year.

What's next for XRP and BTC through Flare?

If everything proceeds as planned, Flare will transform from a solution primarily focused on XRP into a universal computation layer for assets that do not have native smart contracts. The use of TEE may enable the creation of secure decentralized bridges for BTC, similar to those currently implemented for XRP.

Just to add to this, we think we are on track both with TEEs and with XRPFi adoption to add Bitcoin later this year. https://t.co/76WJLdlJm3 Advertisement March 31, 2026

Intriguingly, the transition to Flare 2.0 implies not only an expansion of supported assets to include Bitcoin but also the introduction of privacy tools. Philion emphasizes that attracting institutional participants and working with tokenized real-world assets requires private computation alongside regulatory compliance.

Utility is no longer optional, in his view, but a necessity. The future of XRP and BTC lies in their transformation from passive stores of value into active financial instruments.

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If Bitcoin integration is successful, Flare could become a key bridge between the early generation of cryptocurrencies and the modern decentralized finance ecosystem. Within this framework, Flare’s strategy is clear: first capture liquidity in XRP through the XRPFi model, then extend this structure to the Bitcoin market.