Key Shibarium Use Cases Shared by SHIB Team

X account @Shibizens, affiliated with the Shiba Inu team, has published a post to remind the SHIB army about the wide range of opportunities they are missing if they avoid using the Layer-2 network Shibarium.

SHIB team reveals full Shibarium use case list

The list shared by the aforementioned SHIB-linked account mentions eight functions of Shibarium available to users now.

It covers various important activities from swapping tokens on Shibarium-based decentralized exchanges (DEXes), staking BONE tokens and bridging assets from Ethereum to getting your own name with Shibarium Domains, minting NFTs and sharing content on the @letsHypeIt platform.

However, there is one important condition that must be fulfilled to work on this blockchain: All transaction fees are paid in BONE, so it is important to have those meme tokens at hand when using Shibarium.

SHIB burns jump 6,354%

The SHIB community continues to move Shiba Inu meme coins to dead wallets, very gradually reducing the circulating supply. According to Shibburn, over the past day, the SHIB burn rate has shown an increase of 6,354%.

The significant surge in this metric was achieved thanks to the cumulative burn of 4,559,620 coins.

The three largest burn transactions on this list include 1,011,990, 2,663,204 and 420,690 SHIB. Despite the daily burns, the circulating amount of Shiba Inu remains 584,688,572,323,718 coins, with 410,752,272,987,842 SHIB burned in total.