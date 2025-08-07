Kaia, Tether, LINE NEXT Co-host Kaia Wave Stablecoin Summer Hackathon

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

New-gen L1 blockchain Kaia , world-leading stablecoin Tether (USDT) and mainstream messenger LINE NEXT have shared the details of an upcoming hackathon. The competition focuses on Kaia USDT and stablecoin-powered DeFi projects to help debut as Mini Dapps within LINE Messenger, which has 194 million monthly active users.

Kaia, Tether and LINE launch hackathon, USDT on Kaia in focus

According to the official statement by the three teams, beginning Aug. 25, 2025, Kaia DLT Foundation (Kaia) will co-host the Kaia Wave Stablecoin Summer Hackathon with Tether and LINE NEXT.

Image by Kaia

The hackathon is set to boost the ecosystem of Mini Dapps on LINE NEXT. These applications unlock new opportunities for 194 million of the messenger’s users.

Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of the Kaia DLT Foundation, is excited by the collaboration behind the hackathon and invites all Web3 engineers to submit their projects based on Kaia’s USDT use cases:

Advertisement

Collaborating once again with Tether and LINE NEXT, this builder-focused initiative will help Kaia connect with global stablecoin DeFi projects, which will develop into competitive Mini Dapps for millions of LINE users. Through various developer engagement events, we aim to identify groundbreaking Dapps to lead the Kaia ecosystem and grow collaboratively.

Enabling users to engage in stablecoin trading, staking and yield-generating activities, the award-winning teams will make a debut as Mini Dapps within Dapp Portal, while tapping into Kaia’s robust Web3 ecosystem and business network. Additionally, the hackathon will align its pipeline with Kaia Wave Season 2, an ecosystem program that supports Mini Dapp builders.

The application procedure starts today, Aug. 7, via the official page on DoraHacks . The aggregated prize pool totals $170,000, which will be distributed among 10 outstanding projects. The event will also feature an offline kickoff session at WebX Tokyo on Aug. 25. The finalists will showcase their initiatives at the online Hackathon Final event scheduled for Sept. 30.

Leading VCs offering up to $1 million in funding for best projects

Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT, explains what the hackathon means for global stablecoin development and adoption progress:



This Hackathon marks as a starting point for activating the use of stablecoins globally. With Tether and Kaia, LINE NEXT looks forward to supporting innovative business ideas to speed up the popularization of Web3 services and stablecoins.

Also, the best projects will be competing for $1 million in VC funding from blue-chip investors backing the hackathon. The list of partners also includes Cicada, Dune Analytics, CertiK, ANKR, Hacken, Animoca Brands, Caladan, SNZ Holding and other community partners.

As covered by U.Today previously, Kaia, Tether and LINE NEXT proudly co-hosted the first Korean stablecoin hackathon earlier this year.