'Is Bitcoin Stupid?': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to BTC Price

Bitcoin had another rough week, and Billy Markus, who co-created Dogecoin, used it as an open mic, turning the drop into a running commentary that surely echoed the mood across social media.

After BTC spent several sessions struggling to break through, leaving traders staring at levels they never planned to revisit this soon, it is only natural for someone to say what everyone else is thinking.

This time it was Billy Markus asking whether Bitcoin is "stupid or something," and the timing fit perfectly with a chart that moved from $105,000 earlier in the month to repeated prints under $94,000, while liquidation boards confirmed more than $240,000,000 in BTC positions flushed out in a 24-hour period.

November 16, 2025

Markus followed one post with more punches that captured the fatigue of many retail traders after watching the main cryptocurrency in "down only" mode and refusing to bounce. He joked about the "bad price," telling himself he would buy with deeper discounts but backing out, and about Bitcoin being "this thing that keeps losing value."

Bitcoin in November 2025

These jabs landed because the crypto market had just watched three sessions, where even small relief candles looked decorative. Needless to say, the sentiment right now is at extreme fear levels.

The backdrop was enough to justify his tone as data put BTC at $95,535 in the last session, after hitting a low near $93,763. Mix that with liquidations numbers, and it comes clear how the current environment matches the November pattern, where Bitcoin fails to break out and drags investors through a slow grind that either ends with a "Santa rally" or crypto winter.