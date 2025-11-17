Advertisement
    'Is Bitcoin Stupid?': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to BTC Price

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 8:39
    Bitcoin's dip to as low as $93,000 set off one of the week's loudest reactions as Dogecoin's creator jumped in with a viral teardown that matched exactly what most retail traders were already thinking.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin had another rough week, and Billy Markus, who co-created Dogecoin, used it as an open mic, turning the drop into a running commentary that surely echoed the mood across social media.

    After BTC spent several sessions struggling to break through, leaving traders staring at levels they never planned to revisit this soon, it is only natural for someone to say what everyone else is thinking.

    This time it was Billy Markus asking whether Bitcoin is "stupid or something," and the timing fit perfectly with a chart that moved from $105,000 earlier in the month to repeated prints under $94,000, while liquidation boards confirmed more than $240,000,000 in BTC positions flushed out in a 24-hour period.

    Markus followed one post with more punches that captured the fatigue of many retail traders after watching the main cryptocurrency in "down only" mode and refusing to bounce. He joked about the "bad price," telling himself he would buy with deeper discounts but backing out, and about Bitcoin being "this thing that keeps losing value."

    Bitcoin in November 2025

    These jabs landed because the crypto market had just watched three sessions, where even small relief candles looked decorative. Needless to say, the sentiment right now is at extreme fear levels.

