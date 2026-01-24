AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 13:09
    The Ripple executive highlighted this as one way RLUSD can scale natively across chains and support real-world use cases.
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple SVP of stablecoins and CEO of Standard Custody, Jack McDonald, reveals one key way by which Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, scales across chains.

    Citing a tweet by Messari on how Wormhole has emerged as a core multichain infrastructure powering over $70 billion in cross-chain volume, McDonald highlighted interoperability as crucial for institutional-grade Web3 infrastructure.

    The Ripple executive highlighted this as one of the ways RLUSD can scale natively across chains and support real-world use cases. A multichain future is envisaged for crypto where stablecoins exist wherever demand and utility are, serving institutional finance and the growing on-chain economy.

    Ripple has always had the goal of interoperability in mind, with RLUSD being initially circulated on both XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, enabling cross-chain and DeFi opportunities.

    Last December, Ripple announced the launch of RLUSD on its first Layer-2 networks as testing began on Optimism, Base, Ink and Unichain in partnership with Wormhole and its NTT token standard.

    In the past year, Hex Trust announced the issuance of wXRP for cross-chain interoperability, allowing XRP holders to use XRP alongside RLUSD as a premier trading and liquidity pair on supported chains.

    RLUSD in spotlight

    This week, RLUSD was listed for spot trading on major crypto exchange Binance. The listing included support for Ethereum, with XRP Ledger (XRPL) coming soon, and trading pairs include RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/U and XRP/RLUSD.

    In January, cross-asset marketplace LMAX announced a multi-year partnership with Ripple, which integrates RLUSD as a core collateral asset across LMAX's institutional trading infrastructure. This move allows LMAX’s global customer base, including top-tier banks, brokers and buy-side institutions to use RLUSD for cross-collateralization across spot crypto, perpetual futures and CFD trading.

    Ripple stablecoin RLUSD is expected to launch on additional chains this year, a significant step toward diversifying the stablecoin ecosystem and enabling a multichain future.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD #Jack McDonald
