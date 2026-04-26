Hyperliquid (HYPE) Looks Stuck at $41: This Is How Rally Might Unfold

After an explosive recovery stage, HYPE's price action is clearly showing signs of exhaustion reflected in the volume, as Hyperliquid struggles to sustain momentum near the $41 level and has even been stalling for the last 4-5 days.

HYPE's reversal is the question of time

Although the asset was able to rise from below-$30 levels earlier this year, the current structure indicates that the rally is weakening rather than picking up speed. The most obvious problem at the moment is decreasing volume, which is continuously going down as the price tries to rise.

A short-term ascending trendline is supporting HYPE's continued formation of higher lows. Technically, this maintains the local trend, but the quality of the move is declining. Weaker participation follows each upward push, which typically results in a slowdown or a retreat.

Key moving averages, which are beginning to flatten rather than rise, are just above the price. A loss of directional conviction is frequently indicated by this shift.

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For the time being, the $41-$42 range serves as a ceiling. Supply is sitting there because numerous attempts to break through this level have failed to result in continuation. The likelihood of a clean breakout is still low in the absence of a significant volume increase. Rather, the market is leaning toward a retracement toward lower support zones or consolidation.

Trendline's rising potential

The first region to keep an eye on is the rising trendline, close to the high $30s, if selling pressure intensifies. Longer-term moving averages are positioned in the $36 to $35 range, so a breakdown below that level would probably cause a move in that direction. That zone is crucial because it served as a pivot during the recovery phase.

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If it were lost, the structure would change from a bullish recovery to a wider range, or possibly a new downward trend. HYPE requires a noticeable surge in demand for a rally to take place. Rising volume and a clear break above $42 are required for this. Any upward movement runs the risk of becoming another lower high in the absence of that confirmation.

Unless volume recovers, the path of least resistance is sideways to slightly downward. The current configuration does not facilitate an impulsive breakout, and HYPE is susceptible to waning momentum until participation improves.