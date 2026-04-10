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    Hyperliquid (HYPE) Is Not Over: Spike in Whale Activity Spotted

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 9:45
    Whales provide a lot of traction on Hype as the price of the asset is slowly crawling to new heights.
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    Hyperliquid (HYPE) Is Not Over: Spike in Whale Activity Spotted
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Due to obvious whale-driven accumulation taking place behind the scenes, Hyperliquid's native token HYPE is once again relevant. Whales are positioning for a continuation rather than an exit, despite the fact that the price has already demonstrated a strong recovery from local lows.

    Hyperliquid whales are back

    According to recent data, a newly created wallet (0x96eb) deposited $5 million in USDC into Hyperliquid, with the obvious goal of accumulation. Nearly half of that capital has already been used by the wallet to buy 59,239 HYPE, or roughly $2.39 million. That is intentional positioning, not passive exposure.

    Whales continue to purchase HYPE, and that has become the catalyst for a bullish structure to the market.

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    HYPE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, HYPE has emerged from its decline and is currently trading above important moving averages, such as the 50- and 100-day lines, while making an effort to recover the 200-day. This change has an impact. Prior to any significant breakout, assets that recover above midterm moving averages frequently go through periods of sustained accumulation.

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    Hyperliquid ready for another round

    After an upward leg, the price is now consolidating just below resistance. This is compression, not a sign of vulnerability. This type of sideways action usually indicates absorption of supply prior to another move higher, as markets rarely move in straight lines.

    Additionally, the RSI is high, but not particularly high, indicating bullish momentum that is not yet exhausted, and there is enough room for the asset to grow.

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    The alignment of technical structure with on-chain activity is what adds interest to this configuration. At this point, whale inflows are constructing positions during consolidation rather than pursuing a top.  

    There are still risks, of course. HYPE may return to lower support levels if it is unable to overcome its present resistance zone. However, the likelihood of a sharp decline in the near future is diminished by new capital entering the market.

    The signal is clear to investors: HYPE is not finished. The asset may be getting ready for another leg higher, based on a combination of an improving price structure, persistent momentum and aggressive whale accumulation.

    #Hyperliquid
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