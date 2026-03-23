'How Did You Manage That?': Peter Schiff Trolls Michael Saylor Over 4.5% Bitcoin Loss and $44 Billion Plans

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While Michael Saylor is deploying the largest "financial artillery" in history, his long-time opponent Peter Schiff is striking at a painful point of the current portfolio drawdown.

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Today, Strategy confirmed the purchase of another 1,031 BTC worth $76.6 million at an average price of $74,326. Despite Bitcoin’s move above $71,000, Peter Schiff did not miss the chance to make a sarcastic remark in reply to Saylor’s announcement, stating that even after today’s rally, Strategy is still down 4.5% on last week's buy and asking how he managed to achieve that.

Reviewing the state of Strategy’s portfolio at the start of the week, the company now holds 762,099 BTC valued at $53.88 billion, with an average entry price of $75,699. With Bitcoin currently trading around $71,000, this generates an overall 6.7% paper loss for the firm.

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Strategy opens new multibillion dollar channel for BTC acquisitions

At the same time, Saylor is reaffirming his long-term ambitions. He announced unprecedented capital expansion, as Strategy filed documents with the SEC for new ATM programs, meaning periodic sales of securities on the open market.

The structure of the new fundraising includes:

$21 billion in Class A shares.

$21 billion in STRC preferred shares.

$2.1 billion in STRK securities.

In total, the $44.1 billion reserve allows Saylor to continue aggressively buying any dips, ignoring short-term volatility, which Schiff continues to criticize.

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For critics, a 4.5% loss is a reason for irony. For Saylor, it is a potential opportunity to deploy part of the new $44.1 billion to average down and move closer to the goal of reaching one million BTC.