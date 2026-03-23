AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'How Did You Manage That?': Peter Schiff Trolls Michael Saylor Over 4.5% Bitcoin Loss and $44 Billion Plans

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 16:20
    As Michael Saylor's Strategy hits 762,099 BTC, Peter Schiff mocks a "losing" 4.5% weekly trade. But with new SEC filings opening a massive $44.1 billion liquidity channel through STRC and STRK, is Saylor building an unstoppable Bitcoin machine?
    Advertisement
    'How Did You Manage That?': Peter Schiff Trolls Michael Saylor Over 4.5% Bitcoin Loss and $44 Billion Plans
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    While Michael Saylor is deploying the largest "financial artillery" in history, his long-time opponent Peter Schiff is striking at a painful point of the current portfolio drawdown. 

    Advertisement

    Today, Strategy confirmed the purchase of another 1,031 BTC worth $76.6 million at an average price of $74,326. Despite Bitcoin’s move above $71,000, Peter Schiff did not miss the chance to make a sarcastic remark in reply to Saylor’s announcement, stating that even after today’s rally, Strategy is still down 4.5% on last week's buy and asking how he managed to achieve that.

    Reviewing the state of Strategy’s portfolio at the start of the week, the company now holds 762,099 BTC valued at $53.88 billion, with an average entry price of $75,699. With Bitcoin currently trading around $71,000, this generates an overall 6.7% paper loss for the firm.

    Advertisement

    Strategy opens new multibillion dollar channel for BTC acquisitions

    At the same time, Saylor is reaffirming his long-term ambitions. He announced unprecedented capital expansion, as Strategy filed documents with the SEC for new ATM programs, meaning periodic sales of securities on the open market. 

    The structure of the new fundraising includes: 

    • $21 billion in Class A shares.
    • $21 billion in STRC preferred shares.
    • $2.1 billion in STRK securities.

    In total, the $44.1 billion reserve allows Saylor to continue aggressively buying any dips, ignoring short-term volatility, which Schiff continues to criticize.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/22/2026 - 17:35
    'Orange March' Hits 761,068 BTC: Michael Saylor Teases New Billion-Dollar Bitcoin Buy Despite $5 Billion Paper Loss
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    For critics, a 4.5% loss is a reason for irony. For Saylor, it is a potential opportunity to deploy part of the new $44.1 billion to average down and move closer to the goal of reaching one million BTC.

    #Michael Saylor #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 16:17
    Shibarium Update: Essential Infrastructure Changes Issued to SHIB Community
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 16:05
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reclaims $0.26 as Volume Rockets 60%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 16:20
    'How Did You Manage That?': Peter Schiff Trolls Michael Saylor Over 4.5% Bitcoin Loss and $44 Billion Plans
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 16:17
    Shibarium Update: Essential Infrastructure Changes Issued to SHIB Community
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 16:05
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reclaims $0.26 as Volume Rockets 60%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all