AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    GPT-5 on the Verge of Liquidation: Is AI Bad at Crypto Trading?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 10:58
    LLMs are not good traders, as the AI Model trading leaderboard shows - at least not the most popular one.
    Advertisement
    GPT-5 on the Verge of Liquidation: Is AI Bad at Crypto Trading?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Artificial intelligence has been hailed as the next big thing in both analytics and art. But when it comes to trading cryptocurrencies, your average "crypto degen" might beat AI at it.

    Not your market analyst

    The latest data from the CoinGlass AI Model Trading Leaderboard shows how chaotic situations can get when general-purpose AI systems are introduced into an unstable market environment. According to the leaderboard, one of the most advanced language models, GPT-5, had an incredible return of -64.22%, effectively wiping out the majority of its trading portfolio and finishing dead last. It experienced the fastest and steepest collapse of all the models that took part, resulting in a total loss of $6,367.

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    Others, like Grok and DeepSeek, were able to report modest profits (+3 and 64%, respectively), but GPT-5’s performance clearly shows that trading skill is not solely a function of intelligence. Large language models (LLMs) are designed primarily for text generation, reasoning and problem-solving, not for analyzing high-frequency strategies or interpreting volatile market data.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $2 XRP Anomaly Right Now, $1.18 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Risk Emerges, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Switches From Bullish to Bearish, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Evil Zero Is Back, Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Down From $110,000?
    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH

    Crypto too complex for AI

    This is the simplest explanation. Active trading environments require a level of live market awareness, reaction timing and sophisticated risk management that they cannot have because their training data is static and historical. On the other hand, the specialized AI systems used by hedge funds and companies like BlackRock rely on ongoing retraining using real-time data and carefully chosen, domain-specific statistics. Those models are able to identify macrotrends, arbitrage windows and order book imbalances that general-purpose LLMs simply cannot.

    Advertisement

    The leaderboard reflects that AI trading results are pretty much random, just like leaving a monkey to manage a fund. While overfitting patterns can cause some models to quickly spiral into losses, short-term volatility may help some models make profitable trades.

    If this leaderboard is any indication, you should not trust GPT-5 or its peers with your cryptocurrency wallet. Although LLMs are great tools for reasoning, generating texts and learning, when it comes to market execution, they are more gamblers than strategists. They were a gambler who lost everything faster than anyone else in the GPT-5 case.

    #Cryptocurrency #AI #Trading bot
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 22, 2025 - 10:29
    Morning Crypto Report: $2 XRP Anomaly Right Now, $1.18 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Risk Emerges, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 9:55
    Dogecoin Treasury Public Listing Might Upgrade DOGE Meme Coin Status, Here's How
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MAGAX Presale Skyrockets as Meme-to-Earn Revolution Gains Global Momentum
    TrustStrategy Introduces Quantitative Trading Powered by Trade GPT Innovation
    Inveniam and Mantra unveil Inveniam Chain: A layer 2 blockchain for private real estate assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 10:58
    GPT-5 on the Verge of Liquidation: Is AI Bad at Crypto Trading?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 22, 2025 - 10:29
    Morning Crypto Report: $2 XRP Anomaly Right Now, $1.18 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Risk Emerges, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 9:55
    Dogecoin Treasury Public Listing Might Upgrade DOGE Meme Coin Status, Here's How
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all