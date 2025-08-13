Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Gate Ventures and Cambridge Blockchain Society Launch $1 Million Solana Web3 and AI Program

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 12:17
    Gate Ventures, Solana Superteam UK and Cambridge Blockchain Society have launched a program to turn academic research into deployable products on Solana
    Advertisement
    Gate Ventures and Cambridge Blockchain Society Launch $1 Million Solana Web3 and AI Program
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Gate Ventures has announced the launch of the Web3 (Open-web) and AI Frontiers Program in partnership with Solana Superteam UK and the Cambridge Blockchain Society. The initiative aims to support early-stage innovation in the blockchain and artificial intelligence fields, all powered by the Solana blockchain. Targeting academic founders, especially those from universities like the University of Cambridge, the program seeks to turn research-based initiatives into real-world applications.

    Wide range of support

    Capital investment, technical assistance and access to a global blockchain network will be provided to chosen participants. The main areas of focus are decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain infrastructure and AI-powered apps created on Solana. There will be flexible funding schedules and investment support ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. 

    The program offers post-investment services like technical mentoring, strategic business advice and access to talent networks in Web3 and blockchain in addition to financial support. The partnership integrates the strengths of its three original organizations. The venture capital division of Gate, Gate Ventures, focuses on early-stage investments in middleware applications and decentralized infrastructure.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    $7 Million Worth of BTC Drained in Satoshi Token Price Manipulation Exploit
    Failed Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Critical, XRP Symmetrical Triangle Explosion? Ethereum (ETH) Dominance Brings $5,000
    Bitcoiners Slam ETH Uberbull Tom Lee for Fundraising with BTC Logo

    The company provides operational and strategic support to help projects grow in the Web3 space. Within the Solana ecosystem, Solana Superteam UK is a nonprofit talent accelerator that links technical contributors, investors and builders. In the two years since its establishment, the team has helped startups raise over $15.7 million from top investors and facilitated over $1.02 million in economic opportunities.

    Advertisement

    Making concepts real

    The University of Cambridge's Cambridge Blockchain Society (CBS) is a student-run group that specializes in incubation, hackathons and blockchain education. A leader in the University Blockchain Association, which connects Web3 societies around the world, CBS has also backed initiatives that have raised money and reached important technical milestones.

    The program's objective is to find projects with the potential for practical implementation, as well as long-term usefulness. This involves supporting applications that incorporate AI to generate new capabilities in decentralized systems, as well as technologies that enhance the scalability, security and usability of blockchain networks.

    The Web3 & AI Frontiers Program is aimed at speeding up development and improving decentralized tech by bringing together academic research teams and industry practitioners. It places an emphasis on useful results such as deployable prototypes, mainnet and testnet launches and business models that can support expansion.

    The program is currently accepting applications, and researchers and founders are encouraged to submit. Gate Ventures advises potential applicants to review relevant regulations as participation may be subject to jurisdictional restrictions. Before making any financial or operational commitments, the organizers advise interested parties to consult a professional.

    #Gate
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 13, 2025 - 12:02
    XRP Price Prediction for August 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 11:53
    Michael Saylor Unveils Key Numbers Behind Bitcoin Strategy
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika Core Contributor dWallet Labs Reveals REFHE: First FHE Scheme That Works Like a Real CPU
    Ethereum-Based Meme Coin ‘Pepeto’ Nears Stage 9, Raises Over $6.09M in Presale
    Grow London, London Stock Exchange & The Global City partner with London FinTech Summit to connect global finance capitals and drive cross-border collaboration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for August 13
    Michael Saylor Unveils Key Numbers Behind Bitcoin Strategy
    Cardano Golden Cross Confirmed, Is $1 Next?
    Show all