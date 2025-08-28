Gate Teams up With BitGo to Provide Institutions With Off-Exchange Settlements

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gate, a tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange, has shared the details of its integration with Go Network Off-Exchange Settlement (OES), connecting clients to liquidity and keeping their assets securely held in regulated, insured custody with BitGo.

Gate crypto exchange integrates with Go Network by BitGo

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Gate is partnering with BitGo to deliver a secure, scalable solution designed for today's institutional needs, addressing the compliance challenges of traditional brokers and enabling seamless access to global exchanges.

With Go Network OES, institutions can trade across Gate without holding assets on the exchange, streamlining operations and safeguarding capital in regulated, insured cold custody.

Gate's integration with Go Network OES delivers institutional clients a smarter, more resilient trading structure. Through this collaboration, clients gain direct access to Gate’s deep liquidity and comprehensive suite of trading products, including spot, margin and perpetual futures, while maintaining the highest standards of security and control.

Client assets are consistently held in regulated custodial accounts, safeguarded through cold storage, multi-signature technology and other advanced security measures. BitGo, a licensed major payment institution, maintains insurance coverage of up to $250 million in instances where all keys are held by BitGo.

Lowering risks for investors, asset managers, TradFi entities

Institutional investors can also leverage a settlement network jointly maintained by the custodian and the exchange, enabling automated settlement. This streamlines operations, reduces friction and risk, improves capital efficiency and ensures clients retail full control over their own assets. This enhanced structure reflects Gate's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of institutional investors with secure, scalable solutions.

It draws on a proven model from traditional finance, in which custody and trade execution are operated independently to mitigate systemic risk and safeguard client assets. The partnership between Gate and BitGo strengthens the infrastructure of the crypto market, making it more resilient and aligned with institutional standards.

Addis Hu, Global Head of Institutional Business at Gate, explains the importance of this integration for B2B usage of cryptocurrency assets:

Institutions require more than just liquidity, they demand safeguards, transparency, and control. Our collaboration with BitGo allows us to deliver a trusted, secure trading experience that meets the highest institutional standards without compromising on asset protection.

Brett Reeves, Head of Go Network at BitGo, echoes the words of his colleague:

This collaboration with Gate reinforces our commitment to evolving market structure for institutional investors. By combining secure regulated custody with seamless exchange access, we’ve built the next phase of digital asset trading.

Gate and Go Network are redefining institutional access to digital assets by combining global liquidity, regulated custody and seamless settlement workflows, empowering clients to trade at scale without compromise.