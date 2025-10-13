Gate Launches MPC Wallet Gate Vault: What to Know

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gate, a one-stop blockchain ecosystem for cryptocurrency trading, staking and earning, shares the details of its latest release, Gate Vault. A super-secure crypto wallet, Gate Vault leverages multiparty computation to advance key storage mechanisms.

Gate employs MPC tech for its novel Gate Vault Wallet

According to the official statement by Gate , a global leading cryptocurrency trading platform, its new security product, Gate Vault, has just been added to the platform's services lineup.

Introducing Gate Vault, our next-gen MPC wallet for next-level security.🛡️



Gate Vault raises the bar with a four-tier defense system:



🔹 Three-party storage

🔹 Full user control

🔹 48-hour withdrawal delay

🔹 Disaster recovery to keep your crypto safe 24/7



From pioneering… pic.twitter.com/5ygEbWI6Hc — Gate (@Gate) October 13, 2025

The wallet relies on a three-party distributed key storage model, with key shares stored separately on the user’s device, Gate’s secure server and a trusted third-party provider. Even if one node is compromised, it cannot reconstruct the full key, effectively preventing single-point attacks.

Gate Vault follows a 2-of-3 signature mechanism, ensuring that neither Gate nor the third-party custodian can independently initiate or complete any transaction. All transfers must be initiated and authorized by the user, keeping full ownership and control in their hands.

A 48-hour delayed withdrawal mechanism provides a built-in safety buffer. Users can freeze or cancel transfers during this window, adding an additional layer of protection against unauthorized or abnormal activities.

Gate Vault supports cross-device recovery and multi-party collaboration, enabling users to retrieve their assets even in extreme scenarios. If Gate's services become temporarily unavailable, users can independently recover key shares from the third-party provider using open-source tools, ensuring maximum asset resilience.

As more users transition from centralized accounts to self-custody wallets, MPC technology is emerging as the cornerstone of next-generation digital asset security.

The launch of Gate Vault not only strengthens Gate's security leadership but also completes its full-stack ecosystem, covering trading, wealth management and Web3 self-custody. It serves as a core pillar of trust and safety in Gate's all-in Web3 strategy and signals the industry's broader shift from traditional private-key systems to collaborative multiparty cryptography frameworks.

VIP users can test new instrument for free

Currently, Gate Vault supports asset transfers to Gate accounts. A 0.1% security service fee (capped at $100) will be applied to outgoing transfers to maintain continuous operation of its risk control and withdrawal delay mechanisms.

Notably, Gate VIP3 and above users can enjoy free access for a limited time, while other users can access it by paying a small fee, enabling more users to experience this new-generation asset protection solution.

According to the platform, access criteria may be tightened in the future based on strategic considerations, and users are advised to activate or upgrade early to retain eligibility.

At the same time, Gate continues to advance its full-chain Web3 ecosystem: Gate Layer provides high-performance infrastructure for decentralized applications; Gate Perp DEX enhances decentralized derivatives trading experiences; Gate Fun serves as a token launch platform supporting efficient project launches and community engagement; Meme Go enables real-time on-chain meme token trading and analytics and Gate Private Wealth Management delivers secure, diversified and yield-optimized asset allocation solutions for high-net-worth clients.

From asset protection to trading performance, from infrastructure to wealth management, Gate is systematically building the core gateway to the future of Web3.